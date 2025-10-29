Pullback Rejection

 Overview

Pullback Rejection v2.0 is a professional-grade visual indicator that spots continuation setups after pullbacks using Heiken Ashi logic and multi-EMA trend bias.
It is designed for scalpers and intraday traders who want clean, rule-based BUY and SELL signals aligned with trend direction only — no repainting, no noise, no counter-trend traps.

 Trading Concept

The indicator combines EMA 7, EMA 50, and EMA 200 to define directional bias:

Bias Condition Trades Allowed
Bullish EMA7 > EMA200 and EMA50 > EMA200 BUY-only
Bearish EMA7 < EMA200 and EMA50 < EMA200 SELL-only
Neutral / Crossing EMAs mixed No trades

Within the active bias zone, the tool waits for a Heiken Ashi Doji (stall candle) that touches the fast or mid EMA zone and then confirms entry when the next candle closes strongly in the trend direction.
This provides a precise “pullback → stall → rejection” entry that human scalpers naturally look for.

 Key Features

 Trend filter based on EMA 7 / 50 / 200
 Heiken Ashi internal calculation (works on any chart type)
 Automatic detection of Doji / stall candles
 Next-bar confirmation logic — no early or repainting signals
 Arrow objects & alerts on confirmation candle only
 Configurable proximity filter (distance to EMA zone)
 Adjustable cooldown to prevent signal spam
 Customizable colors, sound, and visual objects
 Fully compatible with MT5 strategy tester

 Signal Logic Summary

SELL Setup

  1. EMA7 < EMA200 and EMA50 < EMA200 (bearish bias)

  2. Previous candle = HA Doji or small bullish pullback near EMA 7 / 50

  3. Current candle = bearish HA close < previous HA close

  4. Arrow ▼ appears above confirmation candle

BUY Setup

  1. EMA7 > EMA200 and EMA50 > EMA200 (bullish bias)

  2. Previous candle = HA Doji or small bearish pullback near EMA 7 / 50

  3. Current candle = bullish HA close > previous HA close

  4. Arrow ▲ appears below confirmation candle

 Input Parameters

Input Description Default
InpFastEMAPeriod Fast EMA period 7
InpMidEMAPeriod Middle EMA period 50
InpSlowEMAPeriod Long-term EMA (Trend line) 200
InpDojiBodyPercent Max body-to-range ratio to define Doji 0.35
InpMaxPullbackPoints Distance (points) from EMA 7/50 to qualify as pullback 40
InpCooldownBars Bars to wait before next same-type signal 5
InpEnableSellSignals / InpEnableBuySignals Enable/disable direction true
InpEnableAlerts Pop-up alerts for each signal true
InpDropChartObjects Draw chart arrows/labels true

Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: M1–M15 for scalping / M30–H1 for intraday

  • Markets: Forex majors, indices, gold, crypto CFDs

  • Combine with:

    • Support / resistance zones

    • Session timing or volatility filters

    • Your own risk-reward or binary-options timing strategy

 Support / Credits

Developed by MFIT-NM Labs
Indicator ID: Pullback Rejection v2.0





