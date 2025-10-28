Volume Data In Number on Candles

Volume Data on Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Maximize your trading insights with the Volume Data on Candles indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool provides real-time volume data directly on each candle, allowing you to identify significant shifts in market activity. When the volume of a candle exceeds the average of the last 50 candles, it will be clearly highlighted, ensuring you don't miss out on potential high-volume movements.

Key Features:

Real-Time Volume Data : Displays volume information directly on the candles, giving you instant insights into market activity.

Highlight High-Volume Candles : Any candle with volume greater than the average of the previous 50 candles will be highlighted, making it easy to spot significant trading volumes.

Customizable Volume Settings : Adjust the volume threshold to match your preferred trading style and strategy.

Easy-to-Use : A simple yet effective way to visualize volume trends, helping you enhance your trading analysis.

Works on All Timeframes : This indicator is versatile and can be used across various timeframes for both short and long-term analysis.

Usefull For all Pairs.

Perfect for traders who want to incorporate volume analysis into their strategy, this indicator helps you identify key market movements and make more informed decisions.

⭐ Give a rating and positive feedback!

If this indicator has helped improve your trading, please leave a rating and share your feedback. Your support helps others discover effective tools!