Gold Rush FVG (Multiple Time Frame) - Professional Fair Value Gap Indicator

Product Description

Discover hidden trading opportunities with Gold Rush FVG, a powerful visual tool that automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps on your charts across multiple timeframes.

Fair Value Gaps are price 'imbalances' that occur when the market moves so quickly that it leaves "gaps" in normal trading activity. These gaps often act as magnets, with price returning to fill them later - creating the potential for high-probability trading opportunities.

The Gold Rush FVG does the hard work for you by scanning your charts and highlighting these gaps with color-coded boxes, making it easy to spot potential support and resistance zones at a glance.

Whether you're day trading the 1-minute chart or swing trading on the daily timeframe or above, this indicator adapts to your trading style.

With an intuitive on-chart button panel, you can instantly switch between timeframes and customize what you see - no need to dig through settings menus. The indicator remembers your preferences and automatically updates as new gaps form, keeping you focused on what matters: making better trading decisions.

The Gold Rush FVG also shows immediately when an FVG boundary has been touched by price by changing the visual line style from 'Dotted' to 'Solid', making it easy to identify where price has touched an FVG and then changed direction.

Perfect for traders who want to:

Identify high-probability support and resistance zones

Spot institutional order flow imbalances

Find better entry and exit points

Trade with confidence using multi-timeframe analysis

Key Features

Smart Gap Detection

Automatically identifies both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps as they form

Works on all 9 major timeframes ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 , W1 , MN1 )

, , , , , , , , ) Option to filter out Daily Open 'gaps'

Set minimum gap size to focus only on significant opportunities

Visual Clarity

Color-coded boxes clearly mark bullish (blue) and bearish (red) gaps

Optional background shading makes gaps easy to spot at a glance

FVG boundary line-style changed from Dotted to Solid when touched by price

FVGs are automatically deleted from the chart when fully mitigated by price

Clean, professional appearance that won't clutter your charts

Effortless Control

On-chart button panel for instant timeframe switching - no menu navigation needed

One-click toggle between different timeframes

Show or hide gap backgrounds with a single button press

Master show/hide button to quickly clean up your chart

Intelligent Behavior

Automatically extends gaps forward to the right edge of your chart

Tracks when price "touches" or fills each gap with instant visual feedback

Remembers your settings between sessions - set it once and forget it

Detects symbol and timeframe changes and updates accordingly

Fully Customizable

Choose your own colors for bullish and bearish FVG borders / background color

Adjust border thickness

Position buttons anywhere on your chart (4 corner options)

Control how far back in history to display gaps

Fine-tune button size and spacing to match your screen setup

Performance Optimized

Efficient code that won't slow down your charts

Works smoothly even when displaying higher TF FVGs

Handles chart reconnections and data updates seamlessly

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

View gaps from higher timeframes while trading lower timeframes

Identify areas where multiple timeframe gaps align for stronger signals

Switch between perspectives instantly without changing your chart timeframe

Professional Quality

Built with clean, maintainable code

Thoroughly tested for reliability

Preserves all your custom settings and preferences automatically

Compatible with any trading instrument (forex, indices, commodities, crypto)

This indicator transforms complex market analysis into simple visual cues, helping you make faster, more informed trading decisions. Whether you're a beginner learning to read price action or an experienced trader looking to refine your entries, Gold Rush FVG gives you a professional edge.