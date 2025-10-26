Scalping King Mt5

This is an EA designed for highly liquid instruments. It does not rely on overly complex algorithms, nor does it employ extremely risky strategies like Martingale or grid trading. Instead, it follows short-term trends using an approach that closely mimics human-like logic.

​Suitable Instruments:​​ XAUUSD (Gold) and other highly liquid products

​Timeframe:​​ M1

​Minimum Deposit:​​ 200 USD

​Leverage Requirement:​​ 1:500 – 1:2000 or unlimited leverage

​Spread Requirement:​​ Low-spread account types (ECN/RAW/LOW spread brokers recommended)

It is advisable to run the EA on a VPS for 24/7 trading. However, it can also be used on a local computer. The EA has been designed with network latency in mind, so trading on a local machine will not cause any issues.

​Important Note:​​ No EA that uses stop-loss and avoids Martingale/doubling strategies can generate substantial profits in a very short time. If you use this EA, please allow at least one month to observe its profit and loss performance.

这是一款适用于高流动性品种的EA，没有乱七八糟的复杂算法，也没有极度危险的马丁和网格策略，我们采用最接近人类思维的方式去跟随短期趋势交易。

适用产品：XAUUSD （Gold）以及其它高流动性产品

适应周期：M1

最低存款：200 USD

杠杆要求：1:500-1:2000或无限杠杆

点差要求：低点差账户（具有 ECN/RAW/LOW 点差类型的经纪商）

建议使用VPS进行EA全天交易。当然也可以使用你自己的电脑进行交易，设计之初就已经考虑到网络延迟的问题，所以在本地电脑交易也不会出现任何问题。

特别说明：任何带止损和非马丁翻倍的EA都不可能在极短的时间赚取大量利润，如果你使用我的EA，请至少给一个月的时间去观察盈亏情况。

