Sentinelle IA

SENTINELLE IA - AI-Powered Trading Signals for MT5

Get professional market analysis powered by Claude AI directly on your charts.

WHAT IT DOES:
Analyzes price action, technical indicators, and chart patterns in real-time using advanced AI. Provides clear BUY/SELL/WAIT signals with detailed reasoning displayed on an elegant dashboard.

KEY FEATURES:
- Claude Sonnet 4 AI integration for intelligent analysis
- Full technical analysis (RSI, MACD, EMAs, Bollinger, ATR)
- Auto-trigger on new candles or strong price movements
- Adapts to your timeframe (Scalping/Intraday/Swing)
- Smart risk management - suggests WAIT when market is unclear
- Push notifications + popup alerts
- Dark theme interface with color-coded signals

HOW IT WORKS:
1. Collects market data and technical indicators
2. Sends to Claude AI via secure API
3. Receives professional trading signal with justification
4. Displays on your chart with alerts

TRADING STYLES SUPPORTED:
- Scalping (M1/M5) - Fast 5-15 min trades
- Intraday (M15/H1) - Few hours trades
- Swing (H4/D1+) - Multi-day trades

REQUIREMENTS:
- MetaTrader 5
- Claude AI API key (get free at console.anthropic.com)
- Internet connection

COST: ~$0.00002 per analysis (1000 signals ≈ $0.02)

IMPORTANT: This is a DISPLAY-ONLY utility. Does not execute trades automatically. You stay in full control.

INSTALLATION:
1. Get API key from Anthropic
2. Install in MQL5/Experts/Utilities/
3. Authorize URL in MT5 Options
4. Drag to chart, enter key, start analyzing

Perfect for traders who want AI-powered analysis without giving up control.

DISCLAIMER: Trading involves risk. This tool provides analysis, not guaranteed profits. Use proper risk management.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sentinelle Star
Heritage Finance LTD
Göstergeler
Sentinel STAR v3.0 - Robust Edition Complete User Guide Table of Contents Introduction: Your Trading Co-Pilot Indicator Installation The Sentinel STAR Trading Philosophy Step 1: The Main Trend is King Step 2: Patience During the Correction Step 3: Precise Entry Timing Understanding the Information Panel Trading Modes: Strategies and Tips SWING TRADING Mode: The Visionary DAY TRADING Mode: The Tactician SCALPING Mode: The Sprinter Powerful Features Explained The Guardian: Volatility Filter (AD
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt