SENTINELLE IA - AI-Powered Trading Signals for MT5





Get professional market analysis powered by Claude AI directly on your charts.





WHAT IT DOES:

Analyzes price action, technical indicators, and chart patterns in real-time using advanced AI. Provides clear BUY/SELL/WAIT signals with detailed reasoning displayed on an elegant dashboard.





KEY FEATURES:

- Claude Sonnet 4 AI integration for intelligent analysis

- Full technical analysis (RSI, MACD, EMAs, Bollinger, ATR)

- Auto-trigger on new candles or strong price movements

- Adapts to your timeframe (Scalping/Intraday/Swing)

- Smart risk management - suggests WAIT when market is unclear

- Push notifications + popup alerts

- Dark theme interface with color-coded signals





HOW IT WORKS:

1. Collects market data and technical indicators

2. Sends to Claude AI via secure API

3. Receives professional trading signal with justification

4. Displays on your chart with alerts





TRADING STYLES SUPPORTED:

- Scalping (M1/M5) - Fast 5-15 min trades

- Intraday (M15/H1) - Few hours trades

- Swing (H4/D1+) - Multi-day trades





REQUIREMENTS:

- MetaTrader 5

- Claude AI API key (get free at console.anthropic.com)

- Internet connection





COST: ~$0.00002 per analysis (1000 signals ≈ $0.02)





IMPORTANT: This is a DISPLAY-ONLY utility. Does not execute trades automatically. You stay in full control.





INSTALLATION:

1. Get API key from Anthropic

2. Install in MQL5/Experts/Utilities/

3. Authorize URL in MT5 Options

4. Drag to chart, enter key, start analyzing





Perfect for traders who want AI-powered analysis without giving up control.





DISCLAIMER: Trading involves risk. This tool provides analysis, not guaranteed profits. Use proper risk management.