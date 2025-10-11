DS 2MV Candles Colors

🟢 DS 2MV Candles Colors 

Created by Hermínio Machado © 2025

The DS 2MV Candles Colors indicator visually enhances your chart by coloring candles based on price position relative to two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).
It’s designed to help traders quickly identify the current trend direction and potential neutral zones at a glance.

🧠 How It Works

  • The indicator plots two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA) — one based on the High and another on the Low price.

  • Candle colors change according to where the closing price stands in relation to these two moving averages:

🟩 Green – Price closed above both moving averages → bullish trend
White – Price is between the two moving averages → neutral zone
🟥 Red – Price closed below both moving averages → bearish trend

⚙️ Inputs

  • Period (default: 20) – Fully configurable according to the trader’s preference.
    Adjust it to suit your strategy and timeframe.

💡 Features

  • Clean and visually appealing trend-based candle coloring.

  • Helps identify transition areas where price consolidates between two averages.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.

  • Compatible with any chart type and template.

  • Lightweight, fast, and easy to use.


