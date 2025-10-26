🟢 DS Candle Percent Panel – A complete market overview at a glance

The DS Candle Percent Panel is an advanced indicator that displays in real time the percentage change of price relative to the opening of each candle across multiple timeframes — from M1 to D1, including custom periods like H2 and H6.

With this tool, you no longer need to switch between multiple charts to see whether the market is rising on H1 while falling on M1. Everything is shown clearly, coherently, and instantly in a compact and elegant panel right on your chart.

🔹 Main Features

Displays the percentage change of price for each timeframe (M1, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H2, H4, H6, and D1).

of price for each timeframe (M1, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H2, H4, H6, and D1). Automatically updates every second to reflect real-time market behavior.

to reflect real-time market behavior. Semi-transparent panel with dynamic colors (green for bullish, pink for bearish).

(green for bullish, pink for bearish). Smart header showing the current symbol and timeframe , updated automatically.

, updated automatically. Clean and lightweight design, optimized for performance.

💡 Benefits for Traders

Easily identify multi-timeframe divergences (e.g., H1 bullish while M15 is pulling back).

(e.g., H1 bullish while M15 is pulling back). Get a coherent view of overall market direction without switching charts.

without switching charts. Enhances fast entry and exit decisions with an intuitive visual layout.

with an intuitive visual layout. Perfect for traders who use SMC (Smart Money Concepts) , Price Action , and Forex strategies.

, , and strategies. Excellent for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking multi-timeframe alignment.

🧩 Simplicity and Efficiency

The DS Candle Percent Panel is completely plug and play — simply attach it to your chart and instantly gain a clear panoramic view of percentage movements across all major timeframes.

Developed by Hermínio Machado ©2025