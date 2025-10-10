Dragons Pulse Oracle Mt5

The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool

In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the Dragon's Pulse Oracle emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow.

The Oracle's Wisdom

The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's essence through two opposing forces:

  1. Dragon's Fire (Bullish Energy) - When the market pulses with strength, the Oracle's flames ignite, painting vivid green bars that signify the awakening of bullish momentum. Like a dragon taking flight, this signal foretells rising prices and opportunities for conquest.

  2. Shadow Scales (Bearish Energy) - When darkness creeps into the market, the Oracle's vision reveals crimson scales—a warning of descending pressure. This omen speaks of caution, where traders must shield themselves from falling tides.

The Ancient Mechanisms Behind the Visions

The Oracle does not rely on mere mortal calculations but draws upon three sacred sources of power:

  • Dragon's Sight (CCI) - The Oracle peers into the Commodity Channel Index, revealing overbought and oversold realms. Yet, unlike common interpretations, it tempers this vision with Ancient Wisdom Smoothing, ensuring clarity amid market chaos.

  • Seer's Insight (RSI) - The Relative Strength Index is not just a tool—it is a divination of balance between light and darkness. The Oracle measures the struggle between bullish energy (light) and bearish force (darkness) to sense shifts in market sentiment.

  • Leyline Currents (Dynamic Midline) - The invisible threads of market equilibrium—Leyline Convergence—guide the Oracle’s judgment. When Dragon's Fire surges above the Leyline, the path is clear for growth. When Shadow Scales slither below, danger looms.

Prophecies and Alerts - The Oracle Speaks

The Dragon's Pulse Oracle does not remain silent when fate shifts. When the balance between fire and shadow changes, it delivers its message through:

  • Dragon's Roar - A mighty sound alert (customizable) that shakes traders from complacency, heralding a new phase.

  • Oracle's Vision - A popup prophecy declaring either "DRAGON'S FIRE IGNITES!" (bullish reversal) or "SHADOW SCALES DESCEND!" (bearish reversal).

Unlike lesser indicators, the Oracle does not cry out at every minor fluctuation. It waits for true turning points, ensuring its warnings are meaningful—never speaking on initialization or when traders shift timeframes, only when the market itself shifts its nature.

Who Should Wield This Power?

  • Swing Traders - The smoothed signals reveal multi-day trends, perfect for those who ride the dragon’s back rather than chase fleeting movements.

  • Divergence Hunters - When price moves opposite the Oracle’s pulse, a reversal may be near—a secret known only to seasoned mystics.

  • Risk-Aware Strategists - The Leyline Currents act as dynamic support/resistance, guiding entries and exits with uncanny precision.

A Tool of Legends

The Dragon's Pulse Oracle is more than an indicator—it is a living legend, a fusion of mathematical precision and trader’s intuition. Those who learn its language will find themselves attuned to the market’s deepest rhythms, anticipating movements before they fully manifest.

Will you heed its call? Or will you trade blindly, unaware of the fire and shadow shaping your fate?

(Note: While the Oracle’s visions are powerful, wise traders always combine its insights with risk management—for even dragons can be unpredictable.)

May your trades be ever in the Dragon’s favor. 🐉🔥


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, hareketli ortalama ve EMA'ya dayalı çubuk rengiyle alım ve satım okları sağlar Yalnızca satın alma okları hareketli ortalamanın üzerinde gösterilir ve yalnızca satış okları hareketli ortalamanın altında gösterilir Oklar bir tersine çevirme algoritmasına dayanmaktadır ve bu nedenle geri çekilme noktalarını bulmaya çalışmaktadır. Uyarılar tercih edildiği gibi etkinleştirilebilir Tercih edilen herhangi bir zaman dilimine veya enstrümana uygundur Lütfen satın almadan önce d
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
Frog Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Frog Arrow indicator identifies potential bullish and bearish turning points using a combination of the Williams %R (WPR) and RSI indicators over a short period. It plots upward (aqua) and downward (yellow) arrows directly on the chart to signal buy or sell opportunities. The indicator includes filters such as historical bar validation and an optional moving average filter to reduce false signals. It also supports early signals by detecting momentum changes before the main trigger. Alerts
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
MA with Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place The arrows also has alerts if needed Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Test in demo before purchase Enjoy
Bulls vs Bears Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The indicator is a simple bar oscillator with green and red bars The calculation of the bars are Rsi based The values of the bars does not recalculate after bar has closed Higher green bars shows possible bullish momentum and vice versa The indicator has no settings or alerts  The colors can be adjusted as preferred but the bar width should remain on default  Suitable for any timeframe or instrument Test in demo before purchase Enjoy ------------------------------------------------------
The Hill
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The indicator is a histogram for scalping the lower timeframes  When the hill behind appears go short and when it disappears go long  The indicator has only sound alerts  The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for lower timeframes - 1 - 5 minutes Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -----------------------------------------------------------------------
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold System Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Gold System Ai   combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel. Use arrows for entries, grids for   support/resistance   ,   machine learning   panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength. Ideal for XAU/USD. Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters. Most suitable for the m5 timeframe Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes  En
Arrow Monkey
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Arrow Monkey is an arrow indicator that enhances it's signals with a neural-style smoothing window. It computes internal machine assisted Epsilon, then applies a signal line averaged over a user-defined "NeuralWindow" for adaptive smoothing. Unique to this tool, it inverts signal logic—plotting up arrows on bearish signals  and down arrows on bullish signals  — to anticipate potential reversals. Optional alerts notify on fresh signals. Symbol: Any Timeframe - 15m - 1H
Fibo Trend Lines
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Fibo Trend Lines indicator combines ATR-based dynamic stop levels with Fibonacci retracement zones to define bullish and bearish trend lines on the chart. It uses dual configurations to track short- and long-term trends, adapting dynamically to market volatility. By calculating trend direction and projecting stop levels based on Fibonacci ratios and ATR multipliers, it provides clear visual guidance for trend continuation or reversal points. Ideal for identifying trade zones, trailing st
Zebra Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Zebra Arrow is a custom technical analysis indicator. It generates non-repainting buy and sell arrow signals based on a hybrid strategy combining Williams’ %R (WPR) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum criteria, enhanced with optional Moving Average (MA) filter . This makes it a versatile tool for trend-following and breakout strategies across multiple timeframes. Supports customizable: On-screen alerts Sound notifications Visualization Arrows : Aqua for buy, Yellow for sell (ca
Quantum Core Phase Shift
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Quantum Core – Phase Shift is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real ti
Cyborg Arrow Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Cyborg Arrow Ai is a next-generation neural-trade interface engineered for high-frequency market navigation. Fused with dual-pulse MACD logic and a quantum-calibrated confirmation matrix, it detects tactical trend reversals with AI-grade accuracy. The system deploys Optic Pulse markers — vivid up/down arrows — precisely after neural synchronization confirms directional integrity. Integrated pulse-strength analysis filters out noise, ensuring only high-fidelity signals pass through the Cyborg Co
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
Wavelet Trend Histogram
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Wavelet Trend Histogram is a custom MT4 indicator designed to visualize smoothed trend direction using a dual moving average model. It applies Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a user-selected timeframe (MTF capable) and calculates a trend line based on the slower EMA. The histogram displays positive slope trends in LimeGreen and negative slopes in Crimson , making uptrends and downtrends visually distinct. This allows traders to quickly assess market momentum and directional bias. The
Dragonfire Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Dragonfire Arrows is a mythical-themed arrow signal indicator that blends adaptive trend-following logic with multiple types of moving averages—reimagined as “Dragon Breaths.” It generates Buy (Ice Arrow ↑) and Sell (Fire Arrow ↓) signals directly on the chart using a multi-layered pulse system inspired by fantasy creatures, each with its own moving average logic. The system uses three magical “pulse” layers: Dragon’s Quick Pulse (fast MA), Wyvern’s Slow Pulse (slow MA), and Mage’s Sight (weight
Euro Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Euro Macro Strength Index is a custom MT4 indicator designed to measure the relative strength or weakness of the Euro across its six major currency pairs (EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD). By applying weighted calculations based on liquidity, the indicator builds a composite strength index that reflects Euro momentum in real time. A smoothed line and a signal line are plotted to help traders identify directional bias, potential reversals, and crossovers for trading signals. T
Molly Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Molly Arrows indicator is a unique MT4 tool that blends moving average crossovers, volatility measurement, and a proprietary detrended sine wave cycle filter to deliver buy and sell arrow signals directly on the chart. Best to filter arrows with other indicators. Designed for traders who seek clarity and accuracy, Molly Arrows avoids the common issue of false signals by confirming entries through its embedded detrended cycle detection, ensuring arrows only appear when market momentum align
EurUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market. Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram. Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates.
Multi Currency Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Multi-Currency Strength Index is a powerful market analysis tool designed to measure and visualize the relative strength of major world currencies and gold (XAU) within a single chart window. Unlike traditional indicators that focus only on a single symbol, this indicator evaluates strength across a carefully selected set of currency pairs, providing traders with a broad and dynamic perspective of capital flow between currencies. It covers eight assets : USD (Red) EUR (Blue) GBP (Purple) JPY
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
Market vs Dollar Analyzer
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Market vs Dollar Analyzer is a professional trading tool designed to measure the relative balance between the US Dollar’s strength and the broader market environment. It plots two dynamic lines in a separate indicator window: one representing the aggregated performance of the US Dollar, and the other representing a broader "market force." Both are normalized onto a common scale for easy visual comparison, with a central neutral reference line that highlights equilibrium conditions. This dual
Quantum Core Phase Shift MT5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Quantum Core – Phase Shift   is a neural synchronization engine designed for intermarket phase diagnostics. Harnessing temporal displacement algorithms and flux harmonics, it decodes the hidden oscillatory behavior of market energy fields. The NeuroLink Trace renders the core stability vector, while the Quantum Phase Core tracks phase divergence through a smoothed temporal conduit. Anchored to a central gravity threshold, it expands and contracts dynamically, visualizing phase shifts in real
Soul Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Deep beneath the surface of price and time… something stirs. The Soul Ripper Oscillator is not just an indicator — it’s a cursed spectral entity that listens to the echoes of past momentum and rips through illusions of trend with unholy precision. Forged in the shadows of the market abyss, this tool tracks the SoulLine — the raw essence of energy between fast and slow spectral flows — and pits it against the GraveLine , a decaying echo that whispers the truth of lagging sentiment. When the SoulL
Multi Currency Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The Multi Currency Net Strength indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to measure and visualize the relative power of major currencies across multiple pairs simultaneously. Unlike single-pair oscillators or strength meters, this indicator aggregates information from a wide basket of instruments, giving a more holistic view of how a base currency is performing compared to its counterpart. Displayed in a separate window, the indicator combines several visual elements: Green/Red Histo
Non Repaint Diamonds
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Non Repaint Diamonds is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with highly reliable chart signals that remain stable once confirmed. Unlike repainting tools that shift or vanish after the fact, this indicator locks its signals in place, allowing traders to analyze with confidence. It marks the chart with distinct diamond-shaped signals that highlight potential turning points in market structure. The tool offers flexible customization of signal appearance, offsets, an
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt