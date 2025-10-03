Currency RSI

Advanced Currency Strength Indicator
Comprehensive Market Analysis in One Tool
User-Friendly and Versatile for All Traders
This indicator simplifies market analysis by evaluating the strength of 28 forex currency pairs, along with Gold, Silver, and other selected instruments. By using a Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and ATR-based bands, it provides a structured view of market movements, assisting traders in making informed decisions.

Identify Market Trends Efficiently
The indicator helps assess market trends by calculating the strength of individual currencies across different timeframes. The Slope (Angle) value provides insights into trend direction, assisting traders in identifying potential opportunities based on market movements.

Multi-Band Calculation System
The four upper and lower bands display volatility levels, making it easier to analyze market conditions. This system, combined with TMA, allows traders to evaluate fluctuations in the market effectively.

Customizable and Adaptable Features
With flexible settings, traders can adjust parameters such as ATR Period, Band values, and calculation timeframes to suit different trading strategies. The indicator supports a variety of asset classes, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Key Features:
Monitor the Forex Market in One Window – Provides an overview of multiple currency strengths.
Customizable Calculation Time – Choose a specific time or period for analysis.
Real-Time Alerts – Receive notifications when significant changes occur in currency strength.
Multi-Timeframe Dashboard – Analyze currency strength across different timeframes.
28 Forex Pairs + Additional Custom Assets – Monitor forex, stocks, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies.
Divergence Detection – Identify diverging currencies and potential market trends.
Customizable Indicator Appearance – Modify colors and styles to suit your preferences.
This indicator provides traders with valuable insights into market conditions by analyzing currency strength in real-time. It allows for a structured approach to identifying potential trade opportunities without repainting or lagging.

For further details on how to use this indicator, refer to the official guide and documentation.

Created by: Lobar


