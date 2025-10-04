SignalFlow Pro
- Göstergeler
- Lobar Berdiyarova
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
SignalFlow Pro - Professional Trend Analysis System
SignalFlow Pro is a modern trend-following indicator designed to identify market reversals accurately and timely.
Key Features:
Dual-Color Trend Lines:
- Turquoise line - uptrend
- Fuchsia line - downtrend
- Clear visual separation for easy trend identification
Signal Arrows:
- Blue arrow (↑) - Buy signal
- Pink arrow (↓) - Sell signal
- Arrows appear automatically when trend changes
Customizable Parameters:
- Amplitude (2) - sensitivity level
- Arrow codes and positioning
- Flexible settings
How It Works?
The indicator analyzes moving averages of high and low prices. When trend changes:
- New color line appears
- Signal arrow is displayed
- Trend direction is clearly defined
Who Is It For?
Beginner traders - simple and clear signals Experienced traders - precise trend analysis Scalping and Day Trading - quick signals Swing Trading - medium-term trends
Advantages:
- Non-repainting (signals don't change)
- Simple and intuitive interface
- Works on all timeframes
- Compatible with all currency pairs and assets
- Free and open source
Note: Like any indicator, SignalFlow Pro works best when combined with other analysis tools. Don't forget risk management!
Installation & Usage
- Download the indicator
- Place in: MQL5/Indicators folder
- Restart MetaTrader 5
- Apply to any chart
- Adjust Amplitude parameter if needed (default: 2)
Recommended Settings:
- Timeframe: M15, H1, H4, D1
- Use with support/resistance levels
- Combine with risk management strategy