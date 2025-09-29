ChartMaster TradePad for MT5

Take control of your trading with ChartMaster TradePad – a powerful all-in-one trading panel designed to simplify order execution, risk management, and market analysis.

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, ChartMaster TradePad gives you the speed, clarity, and precision you need to maximize your trading performance.

Key Features

🔹 Market Dashboard

  • Real-time Market Data: Symbol, spread, RSI(14), ATR(14), trend direction, volume, and trading signals at a glance.

  • Clear Trend & Signal Alerts: Instantly see whether the market is bullish, bearish, or neutral with automatic signal generation.

🔹 Order Book Pressure

  • Buy/Sell Signal Strength: Visual representation of market sentiment (percentage-based buy/sell pressure).

  • Dynamic Risk/Reward Ratio: Automatically calculates stop loss and take profit levels with risk/reward visualization.

  • Strong Trade Alerts: Detects when the market leans heavily toward buy or sell setups.

🔹 Position Status & Risk Management

  • Live Position Tracking: Open trades, P/L, and account risk displayed in real time.

  • Lot Size & Risk Calculator: Input your risk percentage and let the panel calculate the exact lot size for safe trading.

🔹 One-Click Trading Controls

  • Instant Execution: Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop – all in one click.

  • Advanced Trade Management: Break-even, trail stop, and trail take profit options to lock in profits and reduce risk.

  • Emergency Controls: Close all trades, close only profitable trades, close losing trades, or activate “Panic” mode instantly.

Why Choose ChartMaster TradePad?

✅ Speed – No more fumbling through menus. Execute trades instantly.
✅ Precision – Built-in risk calculator ensures disciplined trading.
✅ Control – Manage trades and risk in one unified dashboard.
✅ Clarity – Market signals, sentiment, and risk/reward at your fingertips.

Perfect for Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto traders who demand efficiency and accuracy.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Instruments: All symbols (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)

  • Mode: Works on any timeframe

📈 ChartMaster TradePad turns your MT5 terminal into a professional trading cockpit – giving you the edge you need to trade smarter, faster, and safer.


