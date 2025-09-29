ChartMaster TradePad for MT5
- Utilitaires
- Anna Russel Abanes
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Take control of your trading with ChartMaster TradePad – a powerful all-in-one trading panel designed to simplify order execution, risk management, and market analysis.
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, ChartMaster TradePad gives you the speed, clarity, and precision you need to maximize your trading performance.
Key Features
🔹 Market Dashboard
-
Real-time Market Data: Symbol, spread, RSI(14), ATR(14), trend direction, volume, and trading signals at a glance.
-
Clear Trend & Signal Alerts: Instantly see whether the market is bullish, bearish, or neutral with automatic signal generation.
🔹 Order Book Pressure
-
Buy/Sell Signal Strength: Visual representation of market sentiment (percentage-based buy/sell pressure).
-
Dynamic Risk/Reward Ratio: Automatically calculates stop loss and take profit levels with risk/reward visualization.
-
Strong Trade Alerts: Detects when the market leans heavily toward buy or sell setups.
🔹 Position Status & Risk Management
-
Live Position Tracking: Open trades, P/L, and account risk displayed in real time.
-
Lot Size & Risk Calculator: Input your risk percentage and let the panel calculate the exact lot size for safe trading.
🔹 One-Click Trading Controls
-
Instant Execution: Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop – all in one click.
-
Advanced Trade Management: Break-even, trail stop, and trail take profit options to lock in profits and reduce risk.
-
Emergency Controls: Close all trades, close only profitable trades, close losing trades, or activate “Panic” mode instantly.
Why Choose ChartMaster TradePad?
✅ Speed – No more fumbling through menus. Execute trades instantly.
✅ Precision – Built-in risk calculator ensures disciplined trading.
✅ Control – Manage trades and risk in one unified dashboard.
✅ Clarity – Market signals, sentiment, and risk/reward at your fingertips.
Perfect for Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto traders who demand efficiency and accuracy.
Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Instruments: All symbols (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, Stocks)
-
Mode: Works on any timeframe
📈 ChartMaster TradePad turns your MT5 terminal into a professional trading cockpit – giving you the edge you need to trade smarter, faster, and safer.