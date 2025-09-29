Quantumlevels

Sons of Advisorys: QuantumLevel

This advanced MT5 Expert Advisor automates trading decisions based on a robust Support and Resistance breakout and retest strategy. It performs multi-timeframe analysis across H4, H1, and M15 charts to identify high-probability trade setups with precise zone validation.

Key Features:

Strategy: Support/Resistance breakout with retest continuation.

Multi-Timeframe Detection: Independent analysis and toggle options for H4, H1, and M15 timeframes.

Auto-Trading: Fully automated trade execution with manual override through intuitive keyboard shortcuts.

Risk Management: Configurable risk per trade (default at 1%), fixed lot sizing or risk-based calculation, slippage control, and maximum spread limits.

Trade Execution: Market or pending orders with session filtering for London and New York trading hours.

Visual Customization: Dynamic color-coded S/R zones, higher highs/lower lows, price action patterns (pin bars, engulfing), and a real-time trade dashboard.

Trade Management: Partial take profit closes, multiple TP targets with trailing stop mechanisms, and position monitoring.

Alerts: Multi-channel alerts including popups, push notifications, email, and sound with smart throttling to prevent spam.

Setup Logic: Bullish and bearish setup detection with confidence scoring based on zone strength and session timing.

Advanced Analytics: Win rate tracking, P/L analysis, market condition summaries, and detailed performance metrics.

User Controls Include:

Keyboard shortcut toggles for timeframes and strategy activation.

Real-time refresh of indicators and trading objects.

Configurable visual styles for clarity and optimal chart contrast.

Sons of Advisorys QuantumLevel MT5 Bot combines precise technical analysis with automated execution to optimize trading efficiency while allowing flexible manual control.



