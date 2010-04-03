Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
- Indicateurs
- Zbynek Liska
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes
Description:
Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies.
Key Features:
-
Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status.
-
Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m").
-
Displays PSAR on 8 main timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
-
Dynamic updates every 2 seconds for real-time market information.
-
Color-coded arrows for trend direction (↑ green = UP, ↓ red = DOWN).
-
Sound alert on PSAR trend change for any timeframe.
-
Adjustable position, font size, and text color for maximum clarity.
Who is it for:
This indicator is suitable for all traders who need a quick overview of the current trend across multiple symbols and timeframes, without manually checking each chart.
Benefits:
-
Saves time and increases trading efficiency.
-
Minimizes the risk of missing trend changes.
-
Provides simple and intuitive visual trend representation.
Usage Tips:
-
Recommended to monitor multiple timeframes for trend confirmation.
-
Can be combined with other Fox Wave indicators for comprehensive market analysis.
Copyright: © Fox Wave 2025