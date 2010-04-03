DS Moving Average Acceleration

The Moving Average Acceleration Indicator is a simple but powerful tool for traders. It shows you more than just the trend; it reveals the strength and momentum behind it.

Why it's Useful

  • See the Trend's Energy: Unlike a regular moving average that just shows direction, this indicator measures how fast the trend is accelerating or decelerating. This helps you spot a trend that's picking up speed or one that's about to slow down.

  • Early Warnings: A trend that's losing momentum often signals a potential reversal. This indicator can give you an early warning sign, helping you exit a trade before it goes against you.

  • Find Better Entries: When acceleration is increasing, it can confirm that a new, strong trend is beginning, providing a higher-probability entry point.

Key Features

  • All Standard MAs: Works with all popular moving averages, including Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted.

  • Customisable Smoothing: You can adjust the smoothing periods for both the gradient and the acceleration, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator's sensitivity to your trading style.


The Moving Average Acceleration Indicator  helps you stop guessing and start seeing the real power of a trend. It's a tool for making sharper, more confident trading decisions.


