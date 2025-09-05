Scale and Trail Trade Manager

Scale & Trail Trade Manager (MT5)

Your all-in-one solution for precision trade execution and management. With just two clicks, you can size, place, and manage trades effortlessly—no calculators, no guesswork, no stress.

Workflow

  • Click 1: Set your entry — instantly snaps to the live market price.

  • Move Mouse: Preview your stop-loss and four profit targets (1R–4R) in real time.

  • Click 2: Lock it in — the tool sizes your trade to your exact dollar risk (e.g., $3350) and manages it automatically.

Why Traders Love It

  • Cap risk in real dollars — auto or manual tick values tailored for any broker.

  • Scale out profits automatically at 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R — no second-guessing exits.

  • Break-even and trailing stops work silently, so you don’t babysit the chart.

  • Intuitive on-chart controls: drag lines, hit EXECUTE or RESET, and trade with confidence.

  • Universal: Works on Forex, metals, indices, and all timeframes — built for speed and simplicity.

Key Features

  • Dollar-based position sizing (auto tick values or manual precision).

  • Auto partial exits at four customizable profit targets.

  • Break-even protection with adjustable buffer.

  • Smart trailing stops (by R or ticks) that tighten only when you’re ahead.

  • On-chart EXECUTE and RESET buttons for instant control.

  • Clean, customizable visuals (colors, line styles, widths).

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (hedging mode recommended).

  • Algo trading enabled.

Support

  • Visit www.profitsmasher.com for documentation and resources.

  • Profit Smasher AI Assistant for quick setup help.

  • Ongoing support from Profit Smasher directly.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.



Önerilen ürünler
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 5 için Ticaret Paneli EasyTradePad   , manuel ve yarı otomatik ticaret için bir araçtır. Panel, emirlerin ve pozisyonların hızlı bir şekilde yönetilmesini ve tek tıklamayla risk yönetimi hesaplamalarının yapılmasını sağlar. Panel Özellikleri: Önceden tanımlanmış risk (% veya mevduat para birimi) ile işlemleri açın ve kapatın SL ve TP'yi puan, yüzde veya parasal değerler olarak ayarlayın Risk-ödül oranını otomatik olarak hesaplayın Zarar durdurmayı breakeven'a taşıyın K
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Lotsize calculator for deriv and synthetic indices
Emilio Jose Quintero Ramos
Yardımcı programlar
It has never been so easy to manage the risk of your account until now, this tool will allow you to have full control of your capital and manage your entries in the synthetic index derivative markets, in an easy, practical and safe way. The available input and configuration parameters are as follows :  RISK MANAGEMENT 1. Value of your account: Here as its name says you will place the value corresponding to the size of your account, for example if your account is 150 dollars the corresponding val
Tarnix
Dian Mayang Sari
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 92 . Tarnix'i Tanıtıyoruz – Gelişmiş Risk Kontrolü EA  Tarnix, zeki risk yöneticileri ve prop firma trader'ları için tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışmandır. EURCHF üzerinde tamamen otomatik olarak çalışır ve temel grafik olarak M30 kullanır. EA'yı sadece bir grafiğe yükleyin ve hassas mantığın her şeyi halletmesine izin verin. “Geride bırakma stop mantığı ve sıkı çekilme kontrolü ile donatılmış — Tarni
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER , manuel ticaret için çeşitli terminallerinizi (CEP TELEFONU, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) kullanabilir ve ardından EA tarafından otomatik olarak işlenir. Mobil ticaret, pozisyonları manuel olarak açmak için EA'nın çeşitli ızgara modlarını, kafa derisi modunu, riskten korunma arbitraj modunu ve bağımsız sipariş modunu kullanabilir, EA, mobil açılış için durdurma kaybını otomatik olarak ayarlayabilir. Ve bir ızgara, kafa derisi ve riskten korunma siparişleri açmak iç
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile tanışın: MetaTrader 5'te Nasdaq 100 piyasasında gezinen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olan NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile StopLoss ve TakeProfit ayarlarını bir daha asla kaçırmayın. Bu araç, StopLoss ve TakeProfit seviyelerinin yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için sorunsuz bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: Zahmetsiz Otomasyon: StopLoss ve/veya TakeProfit olmadan Nasdaq 100 işlemlerini otomatik olarak izler. Kullanıcı ta
FREE
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Yardımcı programlar
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Yardımcı programlar
Amaç: Market Watch 'taki tüm sembolleri default.tpl şablonu ile mevcut zaman diliminde (TF) otomatik olarak açar ve aktif olmayan tüm grafikleri kapatır. Manuel işlem gerektirmeden birden fazla enstrümanı hızlı analiz etmek için idealdir! Özellikler: Otomasyon: Tek tıklamayla onlarca grafiği açar. Güvenlik: Gereksiz grafikleri kapatır, aktif grafiği korur. Esneklik: Özel default.tpl şablonunuzu kullanır (önceden yapılandırın!). Mevcut Zaman Dilimi: Grafikler, script çalıştırıldığı
FREE
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, Telegram mesajlaşma platformu aracılığıyla gerçek zamanlı işlem bildirimleri ve kapsamlı raporlar göndererek trading deneyiminizi geliştirmek için geliştirilmiştir. Sinyal sağlayıcıları ve eğitmenler için ideal olan bu araç, hesabınızda manuel olarak veya diğer EA’lar tarafından yapılan işlemleri kopyalar, özelleştirilebilir uyarılar, gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ve performans içgörüleri için kullanıcı dostu bir
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Yardımcı programlar
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Elsna Color Zones
Raymond Edusei
Yardımcı programlar
This MQL4 code is a   custom indicator   that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specif
FREE
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
ATR Stop Loss Manager
Nana Yaw Osei
Yardımcı programlar
ATR Stop Loss Manager— Smarter Risk Awareness for Forex Traders Confident trading begins with clear risk management. The ATR Stop Loss Expert is a powerful utility tool that automatically adjusts your stop-loss levels using ATR (Average True Range) — a proven volatility measure — so your trades are protected by logic, not guesswork. What This Tool Does This EA monitors your open trades and sets a stop-loss based on recent market volatility, calculated from the ATR indicator. It doesn’t place t
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Yardımcı programlar
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Yardımcı programlar
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Yardımcı programlar
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
Martingale Assistant
Mohammad Elyas Qaderi
Yardımcı programlar
Donation: USDT (TRC20) : TQJsYp64FgLLeQiyNnS6hhCNBjnz4ykbT1 USDT (BEP20, Polygon) : 0x5b50AaaE515452071D395D28BC3D78d16279D168 You can use this expert to execute Martingale orders for you open positions. This expert will add to your positions with a pre-defined loss step. For choosing open positions you can use Symbol Name or Magic Number . Also the loss step will be defined by currency or pips. All positions that refer to a certain order will be closed by entered Profit from input section. For
FREE
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Yardımcı programlar
Manuel ticareti basitleştirmek için çok işlevli ticaret panosu. İşlemler ve emir görselleştirme, kar ve zarar hesaplamaları, tek tıklamayla ticaret, emir değişikliği, denge noktası, takip eden zarar durdurma, kısmi zarar durdurma, kısmi kar alma, zamana göre kapanış, öz sermaye zarar durdurma ve kar alma - bunların hepsi bir veya birkaç tıklamayla, kısayol tuşları kullanılarak veya grafikteki seviyelerin basitçe fareyle sürüklenmesiyle mümkündür. Kullanıcı dostu arayüz, gerekli senaryoları test
Smart Ruler MT5
Serhii Shevchuk
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool is designed to measure the distance between two points on a chart and much more. List of measured values:  Distance in points  Profit (with and without spread)  Time difference  Percentage price change  Slope angle  Number of bars (various variations)  Ratio of distance in points to the reference value Features:  Snap to OHLC prices  Automatic color profile setting based on chart background color  Various types of pointers to choose from  Display of values ​​of selected points on th
Auto Breakeven
David Muriithi
Yardımcı programlar
Introducing a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy – the Auto Breakeven EA! This feature-rich EA is tailored to bring your stop-loss to breakeven, ensuring a risk-free trade once the market moves in your favor up to a specified price. Explore the full potential of the Auto Breakeven EA. Download it for free now, and find the download link at the bottom of our page. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your risk management strategy. Happy
FREE
Trade panel MGH5
Mahsa Farjami
Yardımcı programlar
Finansal piyasalar alanında, etkin sermaye yönetimi önemlidir. Sadece başlangıç yatırımınızı güvence altına almakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda artırır. Elle hesaplamaların günleri geride kaldı. Getirilerinizi maksimize edin, risklerinizi minimize edin ve finansal piyasaların potansiyelini hiç olmadığı kadar açığa çıkarın. Ticaret Paneli ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu kontrol altına alın. Hızla gerçekleştirmeniz gereken scalper olarak çalışıyorsanız, Ticaret Yöneticisi panelimiz parmaklarınızın ucunda tüm g
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Yardımcı programlar
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.41 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Prop Edge Heartbeat
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
Yardımcı programlar
EA to prevent inactivity violations on prop firms. This EA will scout for your most recent trade and if it is older than the number of days defined, will enter a micro lot position size 0.01 on the pair defined. It is recommended to use a tight spread pair like EURUSD. This EA will not act as long as you have at least one trade in the last X days (defined on config). This EA will not place other trades or modify existing position.
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt5
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Yardımcı programlar
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için Binance Ticaret Aracı 1. Bu ürün websocket'ten canlı grafik, tarihsel grafik, Binance'te sorunsuz bir şekilde işlem yapmanızı sağlayan sıfır manuel müdahale ile sorunsuz çalışmasını sağlamak için mt5 terminali yeniden başlatıldığında otomatik güncellemeler. Spot ve Vadeli İşlemler için Ticaret, Canlı Grafik ve Geçmiş Veriler Mevcuttur Nasıl kullanılır : 1. API anahtarınızı ve sırrınızı bu yardımcı programın Giriş alanına eklemeniz gerekir. API'nizi oluşturduğunuzda Vadeli İşlemler i
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 için Kripto Para Grafikleri Genel Bakış Crypto Charting for MT5, WebSocket üzerinden gerçek zamanlı OHLC verisi sağlar. Birçok borsa desteklenir ve MT5 içinde otomatik veri senkronizasyonu yapılır. Özellikler WebSocket ile canlı veri akışı Otomatik geçmiş veri güncellemesi Bağlantı kesintilerinde planlı senkronizasyon Tüm MT5 zaman dilimleriyle uyumlu Tam OHLCV veri yapısı Strateji testine destek Otomatik yeniden bağlanma Desteklenen Borsalar Binance, Byb
Gold Rush Helios
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Yardımcı programlar
GoldRush Pro EA - Advanced Gold Trading System with Pattern Recognition TRANSFORM YOUR GOLD TRADING WITH INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION GoldRush Pro EA v6.0 is a sophisticated automated trading system specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5. Combining advanced pattern recognition with intelligent trend analysis, this EA delivers professional-grade trading automation with exceptional risk management. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS Dual Signal Technology Basic Entry System : Tre
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis → The Future of Trading: AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced! Revolutionary trading tool powered by artificial intelligence. Saves hours of chart analysis and delivers precise entry & exit signals – tailored to your strategy. The AInalyzer is the first AI-powered analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that thinks like a professional trader and draws directly on your charts with visual precision. Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, you get clear signals, multi-timef
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Birkaç yıldır kullandığım çok yararlı bir robotu tanıtıyorum. Hem yarı otomatik hem de tam otomatik modlarda kullanılabilir. Program, ekonomik takvim haberlerinde esnek ticaret ayarlarını içeriyor. Stratejiler test cihazında kontrol edilemez. Sadece gerçek bir iş. Terminal ayarlarında, haberler sitesini izin verilen URL'ler listesine eklemeniz gerekir. Servisler > Araçlar > Danışmanlar'a tıklayın. "Aşağıdaki URL'ler için WebRequest'e İzin Ver:" kutucuğunu işaretle. Aşağıdakini ekleyin (boşluğu
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Yardımcı programlar
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Yardımcı programlar
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Goldmine Train version 1
Ka Yiu Wong
Yardımcı programlar
******************************* ***************** ********************** ***************** ********************** ************************* GoldMine Train, Altın için bir Trend ticaret stratejisi EA'dır. Operatör ana trend yönünü belirler ve Train'e gitmesini söyler. Train sürekli olarak bu yönde AL/SAT yapacaktır. Lot hacmi Hesap Bakiyesine ve önceden ayarlanmış Kaldıraç oranına bağlı olacaktır. Operatör trend yönünü değiştirdiğinde Train duracak ve karı kilitleyecektir. Kullanıcı, grafik
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager
John Gicharu Nyoike
Yardımcı programlar
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA Description: The SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is the pinnacle of trade management tools for the MT5 platform. Combining the advanced trade management features of the SSFx Hedge Manager EA with the comprehensive backtesting capabilities of the SSFx Manual Backtester, this ultimate product empowers traders to refine and optimize their strategies with unmatched flexibility. This EA focuses on a hedging-based approach to risk management, providing traders with a dyn
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
HYT (İşlemlerinize Yardımcı Olun),   iki temel teknik kullanarak zarar eden pozisyonlarınızın   ortalamasını düşürmenize   yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış bir araçtır: Standart ortalama. Trend yönünde pozisyon açılması ile korunma. Bu araç, hem alım hem de satım için farklı yönlerde açılan birden fazla pozisyonu yönetmenize olanak tanır. HYT, bir sonraki pozisyonun büyüklüğünü, emir fiyatını, ortalama yönünü ve pozisyonun belirlenen kar alma seviyesiyle kapatılmasını otomatik olarak hesaplar. Ay
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Yardımcı programlar
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Yardımcı programlar
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Elliott Wave Counter, Elliott dalgalarının hızlı ve kullanıcı dostu manuel olarak işaretlenmesine yönelik bir paneldir. Bir renk ve işaret seviyesi seçilebilir. Son işaretlemeyi ve araç tarafından yapılan tüm işaretlemeyi kaldırma işlevleri de vardır. İşaretleme tek bir tıklamayla yapılır. Beş kez tıklayın - beş dalganız olsun! Elliott Dalga Sayacı, Elliott dalgalarının hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel analistleri için harika bir araç olacaktır. Elliott Wave Sayacı Kurulum ve Giriş Kılavu
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Distance From Line
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Distance From Line — Precision Chart Utility for MetaTrader 5 Tired of squinting at tiny MetaTrader crosshairs that vanish the moment you let go? The default MT5 measuring tool is clumsy, hard to read, and slows down decision-making. Distance From Line fixes this. It’s a sleek, professional utility that gives you instant clarity on price distances — directly on your chart. What It Does Place a clean horizontal line with one click. Instantly see the exact distance from current price to your lin
Smart Position Sizer
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
Order Book Tilt with Volume Meter
Michael Musco
Göstergeler
Order Book Tilt with Volume Activity Meter Real-Time DOM Tilt • Session Bias • Volume Momentum Overview Elevate your order-flow analysis with this clean, lightweight MT5 indicator—designed for traders who value clarity and context: Order Book Tilt (live): Real-time imbalance between sellers and buyers (Depth of Market), smoothed via EMA for actionable clarity. Session Tilt (running average): Tracks the cumulative bias of the current session—ideal for confirming trend setup vs noise. Volume Acti
Daily PnL Guard
Michael Musco
Göstergeler
Daily PnL Guard (MT5) — Profit Smasher Stop blowing your day. Start trading with discipline. Daily PnL Guard is a clean on-chart HUD that gives you instant clarity on your trading session. It answers the only question that matters: Can I keep trading right now? This tool isn’t about signals. It’s about discipline . By tracking your current profit/loss against your starting balance and comparing it to your Daily Max Loss and Profit Target , Daily PnL Guard keeps you in check before the market do
Liquidity Mapper Pro
Michael Musco
Göstergeler
Support: Profit Smasher 24/7 AI Assistant Disclaimer Liquidity Mapper Pro is an analytical tool for educational and informational purposes only. It does not provide financial advice or guaranteed signals. All trading carries risk, including potential loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt