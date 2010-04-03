VolStop

The VolStop Adaptive Volatility-Based Trailing Stop Indicator for MT5

VolStop is a precision volatility-stop indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want to stay in winning trades longer and exit with discipline. Instead of fixed pips or moving averages, VolStop dynamically tracks price action with ATR-based bands, automatically adapting to market turbulence.

Key Features

  • Adaptive Volatility Stops – Calculates a dynamic trailing stop using ATR and a user-set multiplier to match changing market conditions.

  • Auto Trend Color Coding – Line colors shift instantly (green for bullish, purple for bearish, gray for neutral) so you can spot regime changes at a glance.

  • Flexible Inputs – Adjust Period, Source Price, and Multiplier to fine-tune sensitivity and fit your trading style.

  • Clean Chart Integration – Draws a single, clear stop line on your chart, with efficient buffer use for smooth performance.

Ideal Use Cases

  • Trend following: trail stops intelligently as a position grows.

  • Swing trading: identify and ride medium-term moves.

  • Day trading: react quickly when volatility spikes.

Whether you’re protecting profits or tightening risk, VolStop keeps your exit strategy sharp and automatic—no second guessing, no lag.


NOTE: This indicator simply provides a reference point for stop placement. it does not automatically trail your trades. Use it as a discretionary suggestion for stop placement.

This indicator can be used in conjunction with my other free indicator: The Double TMA With Reversal Bands

You can also use this indicator as a posible entry signal into changing trends.

Please kindly leave an honest review, or leave a comment if you have any questions or concerns.






