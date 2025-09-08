TST Professional Panel
TSC_Pannello_Professionale.mq4 – Documentation
Overview
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for professional order management in MetaTrader 4.
It integrates a graphical panel that allows intuitive control of trading operations and includes automatic functions such as Trailing Stop, Break Even, and Profit Management.
The EA is optimized for EUR-based money management (Stop Loss, Take Profit, BE, TS in €) and can be applied to any symbol.
Main Features
- Graphical Control Panel:
- Buttons for manual opening of BUY and SELL orders.
- Buttons to close all open positions.
- Input fields to set lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly from the chart.
- Real-time display of Open P/L and Daily P/L.
- Risk Management in Euro (€):
- Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Trailing Stop (TS) expressed in currency value rather than in pips.
- Automatic conversion of monetary values into points based on the current symbol.
- Order Management:
- Automatic application of Trailing Stop and Break Even.
- Only positions with the same MagicNumber as the EA are managed.
- Protection against duplicate orders.
- Wyckoff Integration (Optional):
- Identification of accumulation/distribution areas.
- Possibility of using Wyckoff signals combined with other filters (momentum, volume, trend, stochastic).
- Order opening only if a configurable number of signals (e.g., 3/5, 4/5, 5/5) is satisfied.
Configurable Inputs
- LotSize_Input → Default lot size.
- Slippage → Maximum allowed slippage for execution.
- SLinEuro_Input / TPinEuro_Input → SL and TP values in Euro.
- BE_Active / BE_TriggerPips → Break Even activation.
- TS_Active / TrailingStart / TrailingStep → Trailing Stop settings.
- MagicNumber → Identifier used to filter and manage only orders belonging to this EA.
Graphical Panel
- Panel positioned on the chart with customizable buttons and labels.
- Buy / Sell buttons → open market orders with parameters set by the user.
- CloseAll button → closes all EA-related positions.
- Labels for real-time monitoring of:
- Open Profit/Loss
Daily Profit/Loss
Operation
- The user launches the EA on the desired symbol and timeframe.
- The EA displays the control panel on the chart.
- The trader can manually open BUY/SELL positions through the panel, or rely on automatic logic if Wyckoff/filters are enabled.
- Once the order is open:
- SL and TP are automatically calculated in Euro.
- BE and TS are automatically managed according to user inputs.
- P/L updates in real time on the panel.
Notes
- The EA does not manage manual orders or orders from other EAs unless they use the same MagicNumber.
- Designed for professional discretionary/automatic trading with emphasis on risk management in Euro.
- Compatible with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 4.