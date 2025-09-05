Scale and Trail Trade Manager

Scale & Trail Trade Manager (MT5)

Your all-in-one solution for precision trade execution and management. With just two clicks, you can size, place, and manage trades effortlessly—no calculators, no guesswork, no stress.

Workflow

  • Click 1: Set your entry — instantly snaps to the live market price.

  • Move Mouse: Preview your stop-loss and four profit targets (1R–4R) in real time.

  • Click 2: Lock it in — the tool sizes your trade to your exact dollar risk (e.g., $3350) and manages it automatically.

Why Traders Love It

  • Cap risk in real dollars — auto or manual tick values tailored for any broker.

  • Scale out profits automatically at 1R, 2R, 3R, and 4R — no second-guessing exits.

  • Break-even and trailing stops work silently, so you don’t babysit the chart.

  • Intuitive on-chart controls: drag lines, hit EXECUTE or RESET, and trade with confidence.

  • Universal: Works on Forex, metals, indices, and all timeframes — built for speed and simplicity.

Key Features

  • Dollar-based position sizing (auto tick values or manual precision).

  • Auto partial exits at four customizable profit targets.

  • Break-even protection with adjustable buffer.

  • Smart trailing stops (by R or ticks) that tighten only when you’re ahead.

  • On-chart EXECUTE and RESET buttons for instant control.

  • Clean, customizable visuals (colors, line styles, widths).

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (hedging mode recommended).

  • Algo trading enabled.

Support

  • Visit www.profitsmasher.com for documentation and resources.

  • Profit Smasher AI Assistant for quick setup help.

  • Ongoing support from Profit Smasher directly.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.



Produits recommandés
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
EasyTradePad – Panneau de trading pour MetaTrader 5 EasyTradePad   est un outil de trading manuel et semi-automatisé. Son interface permet une gestion rapide des ordres et des positions, ainsi que des calculs de gestion des risques en un clic. Caractéristiques du panneau : Ouvrir et fermer des transactions avec un risque prédéfini (% ou devise de dépôt) Définissez SL et TP en points, en pourcentages ou en valeurs monétaires Calculer automatiquement le ratio risque/récompense Déplacez le stop lo
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Experts
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Lotsize calculator for deriv and synthetic indices
Emilio Jose Quintero Ramos
Utilitaires
It has never been so easy to manage the risk of your account until now, this tool will allow you to have full control of your capital and manage your entries in the synthetic index derivative markets, in an easy, practical and safe way. The available input and configuration parameters are as follows :  RISK MANAGEMENT 1. Value of your account: Here as its name says you will place the value corresponding to the size of your account, for example if your account is 150 dollars the corresponding val
Tarnix
Dian Mayang Sari
Experts
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 88 . Présentation de Tarnix – EA Avancé Contrôlé par le Risque  Tarnix est un Expert Advisor robuste conçu pour les gestionnaires de risques intelligents et les traders de sociétés de prop trading. Il fonctionne de manière entièrement automatisée sur EURCHF et utilise M30 comme graphique de base. Il suffit de charger l'EA sur un seul graphique et de laisser la logique de précision gérer le reste. « Équip
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Experts
Le DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER peut utiliser vos différents terminaux (TÉLÉPHONE MOBILE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) pour le trading manuel, puis traité automatiquement par EA. Le trading mobile peut utiliser les différents modes de grille d'EA, le mode scalp, le mode d'arbitrage de couverture et le mode d'ordre indépendant pour ouvrir des positions manuellement, EA peut définir automatiquement le stop loss pour l'ouverture mobile. Et utilisez votre téléphone portable pour ouvrir une grille,
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT5 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders qui naviguent sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur
FREE
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilitaires
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilitaires
Objectif: Ouvre automatiquement les graphiques de tous les symboles du Market Watch avec le modèle default.tpl sur le timeframe actuel (TF) , en fermant tous les autres graphiques (sauf l’actif). Idéal pour analyser rapidement plusieurs instruments sans effort manuel! Fonctionnalités: Automatisation: Ouvre des dizaines de graphiques en un clic. Sécurité: Ferme les graphiques inutiles, en conservant l’actif. Flexibilité: Utilise votre modèle default.tpl (configurez-le à l’avance!).
FREE
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour améliorer votre expérience de trading en envoyant des notifications de trades en temps réel et des rapports complets via la plateforme de messagerie Telegram. Idéal pour les fournisseurs de signaux et les formateurs, cet outil copie les trades placés manuellement ou par d’autres EAs dans votre compte, offrant des alertes personnalisables, une gestion avancée des trades et un tableau de bord convivial pour des
Crystal Dashboard
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitaires
Crystal Profit Dashboard – Real-Time MT5 Account Performance Utility Overview Crystal Profit Dashboard is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility that provides real-time profit and loss monitoring directly on the chart. It offers a clean, modern dashboard interface that updates account performance without clutter, allowing traders to focus on execution while keeping essential metrics visible. Designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders, this tool provides accurate floating profit/los
FREE
Elsna Color Zones
Raymond Edusei
Utilitaires
This MQL4 code is a   custom indicator   that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specif
FREE
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
ATR Stop Loss Manager
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilitaires
ATR Stop Loss Manager— Smarter Risk Awareness for Forex Traders Confident trading begins with clear risk management. The ATR Stop Loss Expert is a powerful utility tool that automatically adjusts your stop-loss levels using ATR (Average True Range) — a proven volatility measure — so your trades are protected by logic, not guesswork. What This Tool Does This EA monitors your open trades and sets a stop-loss based on recent market volatility, calculated from the ATR indicator. It doesn’t place t
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Utilitaires
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilitaires
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilitaires
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilitaires
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
Martingale Assistant
Mohammad Elyas Qaderi
Utilitaires
Donation: USDT (TRC20) : TQJsYp64FgLLeQiyNnS6hhCNBjnz4ykbT1 USDT (BEP20, Polygon) : 0x5b50AaaE515452071D395D28BC3D78d16279D168 You can use this expert to execute Martingale orders for you open positions. This expert will add to your positions with a pre-defined loss step. For choosing open positions you can use Symbol Name or Magic Number . Also the loss step will be defined by currency or pips. All positions that refer to a certain order will be closed by entered Profit from input section. For
FREE
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilitaires
Tableau de bord de trading multifonctionnel pour simplifier le trading manuel. Visualisation des transactions et des ordres, calcul du P&L, trading en un clic, modification des ordres, seuil de rentabilité, stop suiveur, stop-loss partiel, take-profit partiel, clôture par heure, stop-loss et take-profit actions : tout cela est possible en un ou quelques clics, à l'aide de raccourcis clavier ou par simple glissement de la souris sur les niveaux du graphique. Une interface conviviale vous permet d
Smart Ruler MT5
Serhii Shevchuk
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Cet outil est destiné à mesurer la distance entre deux points sur un graphique et bien plus encore. Liste des grandeurs mesurées :  Distance en points  Profit (avec et sans spread)  Différence de temps  Variation en pourcentage du prix  Angle d'inclinaison  Nombre de barres (différentes variations)  Rapport de la distance en points à une valeur étalon Fonctions :  Attachement aux prix OHLC  Configuration automatique du profil couleur en fonction de la couleur d'arrière-plan du graphique  Diff
Auto Breakeven
David Muriithi
Utilitaires
Introducing a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy – the Auto Breakeven EA! This feature-rich EA is tailored to bring your stop-loss to breakeven, ensuring a risk-free trade once the market moves in your favor up to a specified price. Explore the full potential of the Auto Breakeven EA. Download it for free now, and find the download link at the bottom of our page. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your risk management strategy. Happy
FREE
Trade panel MGH5
Mahsa Farjami
Utilitaires
Dans le domaine des marchés financiers, une gestion efficace du capital est essentielle. Il ne s'agit pas seulement de protéger votre investissement initial, mais aussi de l'augmenter. Les jours des calculs manuels sont révolus. Maximisez vos rendements, minimisez vos risques et exploitez le potentiel des marchés financiers comme jamais auparavant. Prenez le contrôle de votre parcours de trading avec le Trade Panel. Si vous travaillez en tant que scalpeur et avez besoin d'exécuter rapidement, no
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilitaires
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.41 (22)
Utilitaires
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Prop Edge Heartbeat
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
Utilitaires
EA to prevent inactivity violations on prop firms. This EA will scout for your most recent trade and if it is older than the number of days defined, will enter a micro lot position size 0.01 on the pair defined. It is recommended to use a tight spread pair like EURUSD. This EA will not act as long as you have at least one trade in the last X days (defined on config). This EA will not place other trades or modify existing position.
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt5
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilitaires
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
CLAVIER DE TRADING Un outil avancé pour un trading agile et précis sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders qui négocient des instruments tels que le DAX, le XAU/USD, le Forex et d'autres marchés (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), ce clavier vous permet d'exécuter des transactions d'un simple clic et avec de multiples configurations professionnelles. Le « Clavier de Scalping Quotidien » vous permet d'ouvrir, de clôturer et de protéger vos transactions d'un simple clic, idéal pour trad
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilitaires
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Outil de trading Binance pour MT5 1. Ce produit comprend un graphique en direct de websocket, un graphique historique, mises à jour automatiques au redémarrage du terminal mt5 pour le rendre fluide sans intervention manuelle, ce qui vous permet d'échanger Binance en douceur. Trading, graphiques en direct et données historiques disponibles pour le spot et les contrats à terme Comment utiliser : 1. Vous devez ajouter votre clé API et votre secret dans le champ de saisie de cet utilitaire. Lors
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilitaires
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilitaires
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Intégration des graphiques cryptos dans MetaTrader 5 Présentation Crypto Charting for MT5 fournit des graphiques OHLC en temps réel via WebSocket. Il prend en charge plusieurs plateformes d’échange avec une synchronisation automatique dans MT5. Fonctionnalités Données en temps réel via WebSocket Mise à jour automatique des données historiques Synchronisation programmée après perte de connexion Compatibilité avec tous les intervalles de temps MT5 Données OHLCV complètes
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis → The Future of Trading: AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced! Revolutionary trading tool powered by artificial intelligence. Saves hours of chart analysis and delivers precise entry & exit signals – tailored to your strategy. The AInalyzer is the first AI-powered analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that thinks like a professional trader and draws directly on your charts with visual precision. Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, you get clear signals, multi-timef
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilitaires
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilitaires
Je voudrais vous présenter un robot efficace que j'utilise depuis plusieurs années. Il peut être utilisé en mode semi-automatique, comme en mode totalement automatique. Le programme comporte des paramètres souples pour le commerce sur les nouvelles du calendrier économique. Il est impossible de le vérifier dans le testeur des stratégies. Ce qu’il faut, c’est le travail réel. Il faut ajouter à la liste des URL autorisées, dans les paramètres du terminal, un site d'actualités. Cliquez sur Servic
Goldmine Train version 1
Ka Yiu Wong
Utilitaires
******************************* ***************** ********************** ***************** ********************** ************************* GoldMine Train est un EA de stratégie de trading de tendance pour l'or. L'opérateur détermine la direction de la tendance principale et demande au train de se déplacer. Le train ACHÈTERA/VENDRA en continu dans cette direction. Le volume du lot dépendra du solde du compte et du ratio d'effet de levier prédéfini. Lorsque l'opérateur modifie la direction d
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilitaires
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilitaires
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager
John Gicharu Nyoike
Utilitaires
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA Description: The SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is the pinnacle of trade management tools for the MT5 platform. Combining the advanced trade management features of the SSFx Hedge Manager EA with the comprehensive backtesting capabilities of the SSFx Manual Backtester, this ultimate product empowers traders to refine and optimize their strategies with unmatched flexibility. This EA focuses on a hedging-based approach to risk management, providing traders with a dyn
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitaires
HYT (Help Your Trading)   est un outil conçu pour vous aider   à réduire la moyenne de   vos positions perdantes en utilisant deux techniques principales : Moyenne standard. Couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions dans le sens de la tendance. Cet outil vous permet de gérer plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, aussi bien pour l'achat que pour la vente. HYT calcule automatiquement la taille de la position suivante, le prix de l'ordre, la direction de la moyenne e
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilitaires
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilitaires
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Utilitaires
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Elliott Wave Counter est un panneau pour le balisage manuel rapide et convivial des vagues d'Elliott. On peut sélectionner une couleur et un niveau de marques. Il existe également des fonctions pour supprimer le dernier balisage et tout le balisage effectué par l'outil. Le balisage se fait en un clic. Cliquez cinq fois - ayez cinq vagues ! Elliott Wave Counter sera un excellent instrument à la fois pour les débutants et les analystes professionnels des vagues d'Elliott. Guide d'installation et d
Plus de l'auteur
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilitaires
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Distance From Line
Michael Musco
Utilitaires
Distance From Line — Precision Chart Utility for MetaTrader 5 Tired of squinting at tiny MetaTrader crosshairs that vanish the moment you let go? The default MT5 measuring tool is clumsy, hard to read, and slows down decision-making. Distance From Line fixes this. It’s a sleek, professional utility that gives you instant clarity on price distances — directly on your chart. What It Does Place a clean horizontal line with one click. Instantly see the exact distance from current price to your lin
Smart Position Sizer
Michael Musco
Utilitaires
Smart Position Sizer (MT5) Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware. Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols . Why traders love it (by market) Forex Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk. Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically. Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/T
Order Book Tilt with Volume Meter
Michael Musco
Indicateurs
Order Book Tilt with Volume Activity Meter Real-Time DOM Tilt • Session Bias • Volume Momentum Overview Elevate your order-flow analysis with this clean, lightweight MT5 indicator—designed for traders who value clarity and context: Order Book Tilt (live): Real-time imbalance between sellers and buyers (Depth of Market), smoothed via EMA for actionable clarity. Session Tilt (running average): Tracks the cumulative bias of the current session—ideal for confirming trend setup vs noise. Volume Acti
Daily PnL Guard
Michael Musco
Indicateurs
Daily PnL Guard (MT5) — Profit Smasher Stop blowing your day. Start trading with discipline. Daily PnL Guard is a clean on-chart HUD that gives you instant clarity on your trading session. It answers the only question that matters: Can I keep trading right now? This tool isn’t about signals. It’s about discipline . By tracking your current profit/loss against your starting balance and comparing it to your Daily Max Loss and Profit Target , Daily PnL Guard keeps you in check before the market do
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis