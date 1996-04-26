Simple DCA EA

Simple DCA EA - Advanced Dollar Cost Averaging Expert Advisor

Overview

Simple DCA EA is an Expert Advisor designed to support Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA can work with both manual and automated orders, helping traders optimize risk management and maximize profits through an intelligent DCA system.

Key Features

1. Intelligent DCA System

The EA uses an advanced DCA algorithm with the following characteristics:

  • Trigger Condition: DCA only executes when ALL orders in the same direction are negative (at a loss)
  • Optimal Distance Calculation: DCA based on the order closest to market price, not the latest order
  • Additional Spread Buffer: Extra buffer to avoid premature DCA execution in volatile markets

2. Progressive Lot System

Progressive lot sizing system that increases lot size for each DCA order:

3. Breakeven Take Profit System

Automatic breakeven mode activation when reaching a specified number of orders:

How it works:

  • When same-direction orders reach Breakeven_Trigger_Orders threshold (default: 3 orders)
  • EA automatically calculates weighted breakeven point for the entire order chain
  • Sets TP for all orders at: Breakeven + Breakeven_Profit_Points

4. Dynamic Breakeven Stop Loss

Feature that moves SL closer to breakeven point when profitable:

Activation Conditions:

  • Breakeven TP already activated
  • Price moves favorably by Breakeven_SL_Trigger_Points (default: 300 points)

Mechanism:

  • BUY: SL = Breakeven + 20 points
  • SELL: SL = Breakeven - 20 points

5. SL/TP Synchronization System

Intelligent SL/TP synchronization system:

Auto-supplement: New orders automatically inherit group SL/TP Change-based sync: When trader modifies one order's SL/TP, all orders in the same group synchronize automatically Breakeven SL Protection: Doesn't override breakeven SL during synchronization

6. Manual Order Support

EA works perfectly with manual orders:

  • Magic Number = 0: Automatically recognizes and manages manual orders
  • Non-intrusive: Preserves trader's original SL/TP settings
  • Flexible sync: Allows trader to customize SL/TP for entire group

Configuration Parameters

Basic Parameters

  • DCA_Lot_Size: Base lot size (0.01)
  • Use_Progressive_Lot: Enable/disable progressive lot system
  • Progressive_Lot_Step: Lot increment for each DCA order (0.01)
  • DCA_Distance: Distance between DCA orders (100 points)
  • Max_DCA_Orders: Maximum number of DCA orders (5)

Protection Parameters

  • SL_Points: Stop Loss for first order (50 points)
  • TP_Points: Take Profit for first order (50 points)
  • Additional_Spread: Extra buffer to avoid early DCA (20 points)
  • Wait_Seconds: Wait time between orders (5 seconds)

Breakeven Parameters

  • Breakeven_Trigger_Orders: Orders count to activate breakeven (3)
  • Breakeven_Profit_Points: Profit from breakeven point (200 points)
  • Enable_Breakeven_SL: Enable/disable breakeven SL move
  • Breakeven_SL_Trigger_Points: Profit to trigger SL move (300 points)

Important Notes

Risk Management

  • This EA is a support tool, not a replacement for market analysis
  • Always set reasonable Stop Loss for the first order
  • Ensure sufficient margin for the DCA chain

Best Practices

  • Test on demo account before live trading
  • Adjust parameters according to each symbol's characteristics
  • Monitor EA regularly, especially during news events

Suitable Environment

  • Strong trending markets (to trigger DCA)
  • Symbols with stable spreads
  • Timeframes M15 and above to avoid noise

Conclusion

Simple DCA EA is a powerful tool for traders who want to apply DCA strategy professionally and automatically. With its intelligent breakeven system and manual order compatibility, this EA is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

If you need any support or have questions, please feel free to message me. I will respond as soon as possible.

 


