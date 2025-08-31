Super Trend Scalper
- Göstergeler
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Super Trend Scalper v1.0
Overview
The Super Trend Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for scalping in the synthetic index Deriv market. It combines the power of three renowned technical indicators—SuperTrend, RSI, and MACD—to provide accurate and timely trading signals, ideal for traders looking to take advantage of short-term price movements with a high probability of success.
Technical Methodology
Main Components
1. Adaptive SuperTrend
Uses the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic support and resistance levels.
Configurable ATR multiplier to adapt to different market volatilities.
Automatically identifies trend changes in real-time.
2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Filter
Configurable period (default: 14)
Confirms overbought (>50) and oversold (<50) conditions.
Avoids false signals in trading ranges.
3. MACD Confirmation
Fast EMA: 12 periods (configurable).
Slow EMA: 26 periods (configurable).
Signal EMA: 9 periods (configurable).
Validates directional momentum before generating signals.
Distinctive Features
Visual Signal System
Colored Candlesticks:
Green: Uptrend confirmed (RSI > 50 + MACD > 0).
Red: Trend Confirmed bearish trend (RSI < 50 + MACD < 0)
Gray: Neutral or unconfirmed conditions
Trend Line:
Sky Blue: Active bullish trend
Purple: Active bearish trend
Provides dynamic stop loss levels
Trading Arrows:
Green Arrow (↑): Confirmed buy signal
Red Arrow (↓): Confirmed sell signal
Appear only on validated trend changes
Advanced User Interface
Smart Control Button:
Toggle ON/OFF to show/hide the indicator
Visual color change (Green/Red) based on status
Customizable positioning on the chart
Comprehensive Alert System:
Configurable audio alerts
Push notifications for mobile devices
Email alerts for remote trading
Specific messages by signal type
Configuration Parameters
SuperTrend Settings
ATR Length: ATR calculation period (Default: 10)
ATR Multiplier: Sensitivity multiplier (Default: 3.0)
Applied Price: Price applied for calculations (Default: Close)
RSI Settings
RSI Period: RSI calculation period (Default: 14)
RSI Applied Price: RSI applied price (Default: Close)
MACD Settings
Fast EMA: Fast EMA (Default: 12)
Slow EMA: Slow EMA (Default: 26)
Signal EMA: Signal EMA (Default: 9)
MACD Applied Price: MACD applied price (Default: Close)
Visual Settings
Show Arrows: Enable/Disable trading arrows
Arrow Distance: Distance of arrows from price (Default: 20 points)
Alert Settings
Alerts On: Enable alerts
Sound ON: Audio alerts
Email ON: Email alerts
Push Notifications: Mobile Notifications
Recommended Trading Strategy
Entry Signals
Buy (Long):
Trend change from bearish to bullish (SuperTrend)
RSI > 50 (confirms bullish strength)
MACD > 0 (confirms positive momentum)
Green arrow appears
Sell (Short):
Trend change from bullish to bearish (SuperTrend)
RSI < 50 (confirms bearish weakness)
MACD < 0 (confirms negative momentum)
Red arrow appears
Risk Management
Stop Loss:
Use the SuperTrend line as a trailing stop loss
For long trades: Stop below the blue line
For short trades: Stop above the purple line
Take Profit:
Minimum risk/reward ratio 1:2
Exit when the candle color changes to neutral
Trailing stop follows the SuperTrend line
Timeframes Recommended
Optimal Scalping
M1 (1 minute): For ultra-fast scalping
M5 (5 minutes): Balance between frequency and reliability
M15 (15 minutes): For conservative scalping
Timeframe Considerations
Shorter timeframes: Higher signal frequency, greater noise
Longer timeframes: Lower frequency, greater reliability
Adjust ATR Multiplier according to timeframe volatility
Competitive Advantages
Improved Accuracy
Triple technical confirmation reduces false signals
Smart filtering prevents trades in sideways markets
Automatic adaptation to volatility conditions
Operational Efficiency
Clear and immediate visual signals
Comprehensive alert system for automated trading
Intuitive interface for quick decisions
Versatility
Works on all currency pairs
Works for boom and bust pairs
Adaptable to different trading styles
Customizable settings based on risk profile
Important Considerations
Better Market Conditions
Markets with a defined trend
High-yield sessions Volatility (London/New York)
Avoid high-impact news
The Super Trend Scalper represents the natural evolution of modern technical analysis, combining proven algorithms with cutting-edge technology to maximize trading opportunities in high-frequency markets.