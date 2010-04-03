Spike Trap

Spike Trap is a simple but powerful tool that identifies sharp market spikes and waits for price pullbacks to highlight high-probability entry and exit zones. By combining volatility detection with smart retracement logic, it helps traders capitalize on fast price moves with precision and reduced risk. Ideal for scalping or short-term trading in volatile markets.

Spike Trap can be used to trade synthetic indices such as Boom and Crash offered by Deriv Broker as well as Pain and Gain indices offered by the Weltrade Broker.

Features

1) Strategy: Select the indices you wanto trade for spikes (Either Boom index or a crash index).

2) Arrow Color: Chose the spike detection arrow color of your choice.

3) Stop lose estimate: this option roughly gives an estimate to where you can place a stop lose.  

4) Alerts: Spike Trap comes with MT5 notification and mobile notification alerts which signals when there i an incoming signal. If you do not know how to configure mobile notification, inbox for assistance.

Extras

To trade efficiently, you will need to trade only during strong trending markets to filter out false low quality signals. Add two Linear weight moving Averages (period 50 and period 100) to determing strong trends as illustrated in the screenshots below.

Recommended Timeframe: you can use any timeframe of your choice. 

No repaint , no lagging indicator

Pairs to trade: Any Boom and Crash or Pain and Gain synthetic indices

For any kind of assistance, do not hesitate to inbox the developer through mql5 massage box or telegram  @Elvmcc.

