Visual CrossPulse Reversal Indicator

Unlock Market Reversals with Precision and Clarity

Are you tired of second-guessing your entries or missing major market turning points? The Visual CrossPulse Reversal Indicator is a professional, non-repainting tool engineered to identify high-probability reversal signals with exceptional accuracy. Move beyond confusing, lagging indicators and harness the power of pure price action to gain a decisive edge in your trading. For just 30$, this indicator offers a powerful solution to simplify your analysis and boost your confidence.

The Logic: How It Works

The strength of the Visual CrossPulse Reversal Indicator lies in its sophisticated three-candle pattern recognition engine. It is not based on standard lagging indicators. Instead, it analyzes raw price momentum to detect moments of market exhaustion and the confirmation of a new directional move. The logic is transparent, reliable, and grounded in proven market dynamics.

The Bearish Reversal Pattern (Sell Signal)

A sell signal is generated when the indicator detects a specific sequence of candles that signifies sellers are taking firm control of the market. The pattern consists of three distinct phases:

  1. Initial Bearish Impulse: The pattern begins with a strong bearish candle that has a large body relative to its wicks. This shows a decisive and powerful push by sellers.

  2. Weak Buyer Response: This is followed by a single bullish candle. This candle represents a brief pause, minor profit-taking from sellers, or a failed attempt by buyers to regain control.

  3. Bearish Confirmation: The pattern is confirmed by a second strong bearish candle. The appearance of this candle demonstrates that the buyers' attempt was weak and that the sellers have returned with renewed force, signaling a high probability of a continued move downwards.

Upon confirmation, a clear red arrow is plotted above the candle, indicating a prime opportunity to sell.

The Bullish Reversal Pattern (Buy Signal)

Conversely, a buy signal appears when the indicator identifies a mirrored pattern showing that buyers are overwhelming sellers. This sequence includes:

  1. Initial Bullish Impulse: The sequence starts with a strong bullish candle characterized by a large body, indicating significant buying pressure.

  2. Weak Seller Response: Following this is a single bearish candle, representing a minor dip or a weak attempt by sellers to push the price down.

  3. Bullish Confirmation: The final candle is another strong bullish impulse. This confirms that the selling pressure was insignificant and that buyers have re-established control, creating a high-probability setup for a move upwards.

When this pattern is locked in, a clear lime arrow is plotted below the candle, highlighting a strategic moment to buy.

Key Features

  • High-Probability Signals: The indicator's core logic focuses on identifying strong momentum shifts, filtering out market noise to provide clear, actionable trading signals.

  • Non-Repainting: The signals are 100% non-repainting. An arrow will appear only after the third candle of the pattern closes, and it will never move or disappear, giving you full confidence in its alerts.

  • Automatic Support and Resistance Zones: When a signal is generated, the indicator automatically draws the relevant support or resistance zone based on the price action of the three-candle pattern. This powerful visual aid helps you set stop-loss and take-profit levels with greater precision.

  • Intelligent Signal Filter: To maintain signal quality and prevent over-trading in choppy markets, the indicator includes a built-in delay function. You can set the minimum number of bars that must pass before a new signal can be generated, ensuring you only focus on the most significant setups.

  • Fully Customizable: Adapt the indicator to your exact preferences. You have full control over the colors of the arrows and zones, the size of the signal arrows, and the sensitivity of the pattern detection through the Body to Wick Ratio setting.

This indicator is a valuable tool for day traders, swing traders, and scalpers who want to improve their entry timing and trade with a clearer understanding of market reversals.


