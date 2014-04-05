Boom And Crash Sniper

Boom and Crash Sniper - Technical Description
General Information
Name: Boom and Crash Multi Sniper
Version: 1.00
Developed by: FrozenSkillz (2025)
Type: Main Chart Indicator
Specialty: Spike Detection in Boom and Crash Indices
What does the indicator do?
This indicator is specifically designed to detect spikes (sudden price movements) in Deriv's Boom and Crash synthetic indices. It combines multiple technical analysis tools to identify trading opportunities in these highly volatile markets.

Visual Components
1. Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs)
Fast EMA (20 periods): Solid yellow line
Slow EMA (50 periods): Solid cyan line
Function: Identify overall market trend
2. Bollinger Bands
Upper and Lower Bands: Dotted white lines
Default Period: 20
Deviation: 2.0
Function: Detect overbought/oversold and volatility
3. Dynamic Support and Resistance
Support: Dashed green line
Resistance: Dashed red line
Function: Automatically calculated key levels
4. Trading Signals
BOOM Signal: Green arrow pointing up (🚀)
CRASH Signal: Red arrow pointing down (💥)
Spike Detection Algorithm
Criteria for detecting a BOOM SPIKE:
Large candle: Range greater than the average × multiplier (2.5x by default)
Minimum Size: Meets Minimum size set
Bullish candle: Close > Open
Prominent body: The body represents >70% of the total range
Additional conditions:
Bullish trend (Fast EMA > Slow EMA), OR
Break of resistance, OR
Price near the upper Bollinger Band
Criteria to detect a CRASH SPIKE:
Large candle: Range greater than the average × multiplier
Minimum size: Meets the minimum size set
Bearish candle: Close < Open
Prominent body: >70% of the range is the body
Additional conditions:
Downtrend, OR
Break of support, OR
Price near the lower Bollinger Band
Configurable Parameters
EMAs
Fast EMA: 20 periods (adjustable)
Slow EMA: 50 periods (adjustable)
Bollinger Bands
Period: 20 (adjustable)
Deviation: 2.0 (adjustable)
Detection of Spikes
Analysis Period: 10 candles (adjustable)
Spike Multiplier: 2.5 (adjustable)
Minimum Size: 0.0001 (adjustable)
Support and Resistance
Calculation Period: 100 candles (adjustable)
Minimum Touch Points: 3 (adjustable)
Alert System
Visual Alerts: On/Off
Audible Alerts: On/Off
Sound File: Customizable
Special Features
Real-Time Detection: Analyzes each new candle
Smart Alerts: Avoid duplicate alerts
Dynamic Calculation: Automatically updates support/resistance
Optimization: Configured as a time series for efficiency
Use Cases
For Boom Traders:
Detect potential bullish spikes
Confirm with multiple technical indicators
Ideal for entries during times of high volatility
For Crash Traders:
Identifies probable bearish spikes
Use Technical confluences to filter signals
Perfect for capitalizing on sharp declines
System Advantages:
Multi-confirmation: Does not rely on a single indicator
Smart filtering: Reduces false signals
Customizable: Adjustable parameters based on trading style
Comprehensive alerts: Visual and audible
Real-time: Immediate opportunity detection
Recommended Use: Suggested timeframes: M1, M5 for higher signal frequency
Risk management: Use volatility-adjusted stop loss
Confirmation: Wait for candle close to confirm signal
This indicator is a specialized and powerful tool for synthetic index trading, combining traditional technical analysis with specific detection of spikes characteristic of boom and crash markets.
