Yugen MT5

Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long position and one short position per instrument to strictly manage risk and avoid significant losses.

Settings:

Instruments: Supports XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD, NAS100, US500

    Time Frames: M30 or 4H

    Minimum Deposit: 500 USD

    Leverage: 1:100 to 1:1000

    Accounts: Compatible with most brokers (low-spread accounts recommended)

Why Choose Yugen?
  1. Win rate of nearly 80% for multi-instrument trading, profit factor over 2.1, and Sharpe ratio as high as 11.3.
  2. No Martingale, no grid strategy. A stable and efficient breakout strategy that avoids high-risk position management methods.
  3. No fabrication, no overfitting—only pursuing high-efficiency alpha.
  4. High-quality data ensures accurate backtesting results.
How to Backtest Yugen?
  1. Open MetaTrader 5 and load the parameters provided in the comments (IMPORTANT ! ! ! ).
  2. Set a minimum deposit of 500 USD, select M30 time frame, customize the date range, choose every tick for quotes, and select a suitable leverage within the range.
  3. Click "Start Test" to get high-precision backtesting results.

How to Use?

After purchasing the product, contact us promptly on the MQL5 Forum with a screenshot of successful activation, and we will assist you with the setup.

Add the EA to the chart according to the settings and start automatic trading—it’s that simple! (VPS is recommended to reduce latency and enable 24/7 trading.)

For any questions, please contact us on the MQL5 Forum.

