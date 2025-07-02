AI Ultra XGold Pro

1
AI Ultra XGold Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver precision, consistency, and intelligent automation to your gold trading strategy. Powered by an advanced AI prediction model, this EA continuously analyzes market conditions.

Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), AI Ultra XGold Pro blends smart decision-making with robust risk management, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking reliable, automated performance backed by cutting-edge technology.

By default, the EA allows multiple orders at a time. These trades are not part of a grid or martingale strategy — each order is independent and protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

- Weekend Auto-Close – Avoids gap risks from weekend market closures

Requirements

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: Any

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Account Type: Hedging (recommended with low-spread accounts such as Raw or Zero)

Setup

- Open any timeframe chart for  XAUUSD

- Attaches the EA to the chart. Recommended using the default settings




Naeem Ali
67
Naeem Ali 2025.08.05 11:44 
 

guys be careful, this EA scam. yesterday xauusd all trades loss 4 aug 2025 and if you do backrest it shows account with profit. waste of money its scam all results manipulated.

Jarek Jóźwiak
80
Jarek Jóźwiak 2025.07.18 12:06 
 

The EA quickly closes winning positions and reverses the direction of the positions so that they generate losses. Generally, it opens a buy at the top, sells at the bottom, and after an hour, when the situation reverses, it closes losing positions and opens opposite ones, which also start generating losses. It's a nightmare! I waited all week to avoid giving a negative review, hoping it would be as the vendor described, but it didn't happen. I don't recommend it.

I will be using it for the rest of next week, and of course if there is any improvement in the result, I will improve my rating. The old version has had the same poor results recently. Final assessment, money thrown down the drain, totally incorrect logic regarding the prevailing trend and orders placed in the wrong direction.

Great update after yesterday's good day, huge losses. The price has been falling since yesterday, and it's clear why. The EA continues to show a BUY trend, buying, closing positions at a loss, and then buying again. Congratulations to the provider for the update. I advise everyone to stay away.

BP
28
BP 2025.07.17 20:11 
 

Subject: URGENT: Version 5.15 is a Complete Disaster – Fix Immediately I’m beyond frustrated with Version 5.15 of this bot. Despite setting ‘Allow Multiple Orders’ to False, the bot continues to open multiple trades. On top of that, even with ‘Opposite Trade’ disabled, it still opens opposite direction trades — completely ignoring user input. To make matters worse, the bot blatantly disregards market trends. When the 1H or 4H clearly shows an uptrend, it still opens sell orders at the lowest points. And during a downtrend, it buys at the absolute top. This logic is utterly flawed. Since Friday, this bot has caused serious losses, and I’m absolutely regretting putting my trust in it. This version is a disgrace and a massive step backward. Either fix this mess immediately or roll back to the older version. It’s completely unreliable and is costing money fast. Enough is enough — sort this out NOW.

Tran Vinh Vu
1372
Geliştiriciden yanıt Tran Vinh Vu 2025.07.18 06:18
The system may experience occasional losing periods — please refer to my first comment and the provided screenshot to better understand the trading style. This week started with some large losses on Monday, but the recovery is underway. You can track the progress through my live signal. It’s been a tough trading week. I won’t release any updates during this period. Let’s wait for the weekly results before making any changes — possible updates may come next week based on the comparison. Important Reminder for MQL5 Users:
MQL5 does not allow you to revert to a previous version once you update. It only supports forward updates. Therefore, before applying any new version: Make sure to back up your current version. Review the “What’s New” section to fully understand what has changed. Any adjustments will only be made after analyzing this week’s performance. NOTES:
1. Always read the "What’s New" section before upgrading
2. Back up your running version manually — MQL5 does not handle this for you
İncelemeye yanıt