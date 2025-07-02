AI Ultra XGold Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tran Vinh Vu
- Sürüm: 16.10
- Güncellendi: 9 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), AI Ultra XGold Pro blends smart decision-making with robust risk management, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking reliable, automated performance backed by cutting-edge technology.
By default, the EA allows multiple orders at a time. These trades are not part of a grid or martingale strategy — each order is independent and protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Features
- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required
- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits
- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals
- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor
- Weekend Auto-Close – Avoids gap risks from weekend market closures
Requirements
Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: Any
Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Account Type: Hedging (recommended with low-spread accounts such as Raw or Zero)
Setup
- Open any timeframe chart for XAUUSD
- Attaches the EA to the chart. Recommended using the default settings
guys be careful, this EA scam. yesterday xauusd all trades loss 4 aug 2025 and if you do backrest it shows account with profit. waste of money its scam all results manipulated.