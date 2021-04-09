Investor Domination

Macroeconomic News and Event Timing Indicator

This indicator loads historical economic news data and visualizes it using standard MT5-style charts. It's a powerful tool for quickly assessing market trends and forecasting potential future movements. A key feature is the precise timing of events, which is essential for making informed trading decisions.

Perfect for professional traders using modest leverage (1:1 or 1:2), where understanding the impact of upcoming macroeconomic events is critical to strategy.

Features:

  • Visualizes news history directly on MT5 charts.

  • Helps identify market trends and anticipate future price movement.

  • Emphasizes event timing, crucial for intraday and swing trading strategies.

Controls:

  • R — Reloads the chart if rendering failed.

  • Shift + Z — Toggles between full news titles and short codes.

  • Shift + Click — Allows manual repositioning of text labels.

  • Ctrl + Click — Opens detailed macroeconomic charts, if available.


