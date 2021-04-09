Investor Domination
Macroeconomic News and Event Timing Indicator
This indicator loads historical economic news data and visualizes it using standard MT5-style charts. It's a powerful tool for quickly assessing market trends and forecasting potential future movements. A key feature is the precise timing of events, which is essential for making informed trading decisions.
Perfect for professional traders using modest leverage (1:1 or 1:2), where understanding the impact of upcoming macroeconomic events is critical to strategy.
Features:
Visualizes news history directly on MT5 charts.
Helps identify market trends and anticipate future price movement.
Emphasizes event timing, crucial for intraday and swing trading strategies.
Controls:
R — Reloads the chart if rendering failed.
Shift + Z — Toggles between full news titles and short codes.
Shift + Click — Allows manual repositioning of text labels.
Ctrl + Click — Opens detailed macroeconomic charts, if available.