Gold Valkyrie
- Yardımcı programlar
- Frank Paetsch
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
“Gold Valkyrie” Edition
In a nutshell: A MT4 assistant EA for breakout/momentum setups featuring ADX+ATR filtering, ATR-based SL/TP, on-chart control panel, an AUTO trade toggle, and robust risk governance (session filter, max spread, bar-cooldown, daily DD cap, max simultaneous trades). Perfect for traders who want a rule-based workflow with the freedom to confirm manually or let it run automatically.
Why this EA?
-
Rule clarity: Entries on breakouts of prior candle high/low only when ADX ≥ threshold and ATR confirmation (current ATR ≥ ATR50 × factor) is present.
-
What you see is what it trades: Live entry/SL/TP lines, momentum arrows, and candidate entry arrows synced to your parameters.
-
Full on-chart control: ATR/ADX periods, ADX threshold, TP/SL multipliers, risk mode (percent vs fixed lots), volatility exit, trailing, break-even, SAVE/RESET – no re-compile needed.
-
Flexible execution:
-
Manual Mode: You confirm via BUY/SELL buttons.
-
Auto Mode (toggle): The EA opens trades autonomously, with max-spread check, bar-cooldown, and max concurrent protection.
-
-
Professional risk governance: Session times, Daily DD limit, auto magic per timeframe, centralized modify throttling (no spam), and broker min-distance guarding.
-
Smart stop engine:
-
ATR-based SL/TP by default,
-
Volatility exit (pushes SL to grey ATR lines / BE when volatility is weak),
-
Break-even after an ATR-distance run,
-
ATR-line trailing (push-only, never pulls back).
-
Core features at a glance
-
Signals: ADX+ATR trend filter (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL bias) with breakout confirmation.
-
Entries: Prior high/low ± offset → market orders (slippage aware).
-
SL/TP: ATR multipliers with strict min-distance checks.
-
Trade management: Vol-exit, break-even, ATR trailing (grey lines), management grace period (bars).
-
Governance: Session windows, daily DD cap (per day), max spread (points), max concurrent, auto bar-cooldown.
-
UI panel: BUY, SELL, CLOSE ALL, param “+/–”, toggles (VolExit/Trail/BE), AUTO ON/OFF, SAVE/RESET.
-
Persistence: Per symbol/TF via GlobalVariables (SAVE/RESET).
-
Comment/Magic: Customizable order comment (“Gold Valkyrie”), optional TF-encoded magic.
Who is it for?
-
Discretionary breakout/momentum traders who want a transparent, visual setup.
-
Semi-auto traders who prefer manual confirmation – with the option to turn on AUTO when rules are solid.
-
Risk-conscious users who value session/DD caps and structural safeguards.
Recommended markets & TFs
-
XAUUSD (Gold) – M30 as a proven baseline.
-
Major FX pairs and indices work as well – tune parameters to volatility.
Quick start
-
Attach EA → review inputs (risk mode, ADX/ATR, TP/SL, session, DD cap, max spread).
-
Manual Mode: Monitor bias, lines/arrows → use BUY/SELL.
-
Auto Mode: Toggle AUTO ON (panel) → bar-cooldown, max spread, and max concurrent apply.
-
Press SAVE to persist your setup per symbol/TF.
Note: Existing open trades keep their original comment. The updated comment applies to new orders only.
Legal / Risk
No performance guarantees. Backtests ≠ live results. Use prudent risk sizing, daily DD limits, and trade responsibly.