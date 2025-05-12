SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe

5

The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias.

Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend).

The system dynamically validates confirmations from Level 1 to Level 4.

The highest confirmed level determines the entry signal.

Confirmation Levels:

  1. Minimum Confirmation – Combines BOS and Order Block to detect early potential setups.

  2. Stronger Confirmation – Adds Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) for more refined entries.

  3. High-Confidence Confirmation – Integrates Liquidity Zones to filter low-quality signals and enhance conviction.

  4. Full Multi-Timeframe Validation – Incorporates all previous elements plus Higher Timeframe Trend, offering the highest level of confirmation and alignment with broader market flow.

Entry Data Handling

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4
BOS + OB
 + FVG
  + Liquidity Zones 
 + HTF Trend
✅ If Met
 ✅ If Met
 ✅ If Met
 ✅ If Met
Entry Data Updated (Price, Time, Direction, Level) 

Key Features:

  • User-Customizable Confirmation Logic – Flexibly toggle individual elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, HTF Trend) per level to suit your strategy.

  • Real-Time Alerts – Receive instant alerts whenever a confirmation is detected on the chart.

  • Signal Timeout Feature – User-defined input to set the maximum time (in minutes) that the entry signal remains valid (after which the signal resets to 0).

  • Global Output Variables – Each confirmation updates the following global variables, making integration with other EAs or dashboards seamless:

Global Variable Description
PrefixGlobal + "STF_ENTRY_PRICE" The price where the entry condition is met.
PrefixGlobal + "STF_ENTRY_TIME" The exact time the entry condition is confirmed.
PrefixGlobal + "STF_TRADE_DIRECTION" Trade Direction (Buy/Sell)
PrefixGlobal + "STF_CONFIRMATION_LEVEL" Confirmed Level (1–4)
PrefixGlobal + "STF_ENTRY_SIGNAL" Entry Signal Validity (0/1)

This indicator is designed for professional traders who follow ICT or SMC methodology, providing a systematic and tiered approach to market confirmations. Whether you're seeking basic structure validation or full higher-timeframe alignment, SMC Analyzer STF gives you the precision tools to act with confidence.

İncelemeler
Aravind Kolanupaka
9590
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.05.30 17:47 
 

Good one, and that too multiple cofirmations using SMC. Thank you

kkandru12
440
kkandru12 2025.05.24 16:20 
 

I've tried many indicators and this's the first ever indicator I found to be accurately built to provide BUY/SELL signals . Combining Supply/Demand, Order block,FVG/IFVG, liquidity zones all in one timeframe. Excellent work and everyone should have this , if they're seriously trading. Also author is very responsive for any questions and improvements on the indicator and I also heard an EA would be coming out in future based on this indicator, which is great news. Even author is extending indicator functionality as per suggestions. A Must buy.

JeanMarc2222
1493
JeanMarc2222 2025.05.13 02:58 
 

The SMC Analyzer STF is an outstanding release that fills a critical gap in Smart Money-based trading automation. Where most tools struggle to isolate clean, real-time signals within a single timeframe, this indicator delivers a compact, high-speed confirmation system ideal for lower-timeframe strategies. 🔹 What makes this special: Lean & Focused: Unlike the MTF version, this one runs ultra-efficiently on a single timeframe — perfect for M1/M5/M15 signal extraction. Modular Signal Structure: Each signal (OB, BOS, CHoCH, FVG, Liquidity Sweep) can be independently configured per level, offering full flexibility. Global Variable Output: All confirmations, entry signals, direction, and timestamps are output as GVs — ideal for EA/ESB-based automation. Prefix Control: Supports custom prefixes to run multiple instances across pairs or timeframes without conflicts. Time Expiry Logic: You can define how long a signal remains valid before it resets — perfect for precise scalping or fast-entry filtering. 💡 We are currently using this as the core signal logic for our ultra-refined Strategy, and it integrates flawlessly. Combined with strength, volume, volatility, and aggression filters, this module becomes the central logic brain for advanced Smart Money execution. 🔧 For EA developers and power traders: this is a must-have tool if you're working with institutional logic and require exact timing and programmable access. Huge thanks to Cao for continuing to innovate and listening to feedback — this is another top-tier addition to the SMC automation ecosystem!

