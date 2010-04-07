Choppiness Index Indicator
Analyze market structure with the Choppiness Index. Adjustable settings and band visualization help distinguish between trend and consolidation phases.
Overview
The Choppiness Index is a volatility-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders assess whether the market is currently trending or moving sideways. It does not predict direction but provides a measure of market consolidation or expansion, making it suitable for context-based decision-making.
Key Features
- Displays three horizontal guide levels: Upper, Middle, and Lower bands
- Includes adjustable calculation Period to suit different trading styles
- Supports an Offset parameter for optional visual shifting
- Color display for clearer interpretation
Inputs (Editable Parameters)
- Period: Number of bars used for the calculation (default: 14)
- Offset: Plot shift for visual adjustment (default: 0)
- Upper Band: Often set at 61.8 – associated with consolidation zones
- Middle Band: Reference value (default: 50.0)
- Lower Band: Often set at 38.2 – associated with trend conditions
How to Use
- CHOP values above the Upper Band may indicate a range-bound market
- CHOP values below the Lower Band may suggest a trending market
- Can be combined with other tools such as RSI, MACD, or moving averages for entry confirmation
- Useful in filtering strategies that are sensitive to changing market conditions
Note: The Choppiness Index is not a standalone buy/sell signal. It is intended for use alongside other indicators or trading systems.