Choppiness Index Indicator

Choppiness Index — Trend or Range Market Indicator(MT5)

Analyze market structure with the Choppiness Index. Adjustable settings and band visualization help distinguish between trend and consolidation phases.

Overview

The Choppiness Index is a volatility-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders assess whether the market is currently trending or moving sideways. It does not predict direction but provides a measure of market consolidation or expansion, making it suitable for context-based decision-making.

Key Features

Displays three horizontal guide levels: Upper , Middle , and Lower bands

, , and bands Includes adjustable calculation Period to suit different trading styles

to suit different trading styles Supports an Offset parameter for optional visual shifting

parameter for optional visual shifting Color display for clearer interpretation

Inputs (Editable Parameters)

Period : Number of bars used for the calculation (default: 14)

: Number of bars used for the calculation (default: 14) Offset : Plot shift for visual adjustment (default: 0)

: Plot shift for visual adjustment (default: 0) Upper Band : Often set at 61.8 – associated with consolidation zones

: Often set at 61.8 – associated with consolidation zones Middle Band : Reference value (default: 50.0)

: Reference value (default: 50.0) Lower Band: Often set at 38.2 – associated with trend conditions

How to Use

CHOP values above the Upper Band may indicate a range-bound market

may indicate a CHOP values below the Lower Band may suggest a trending market

may suggest a Can be combined with other tools such as RSI , MACD , or moving averages for entry confirmation

, , or for entry confirmation Useful in filtering strategies that are sensitive to changing market conditions