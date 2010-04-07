Choppiness Index Indicator

Choppiness Index — Trend or Range Market Indicator(MT5)

Analyze market structure with the Choppiness Index. Adjustable settings and band visualization help distinguish between trend and consolidation phases.

Overview

The Choppiness Index is a volatility-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders assess whether the market is currently trending or moving sideways. It does not predict direction but provides a measure of market consolidation or expansion, making it suitable for context-based decision-making.

Key Features

  • Displays three horizontal guide levels: Upper, Middle, and Lower bands
  • Includes adjustable calculation Period to suit different trading styles
  • Supports an Offset parameter for optional visual shifting
  • Color display for clearer interpretation

Inputs (Editable Parameters)

  • Period: Number of bars used for the calculation (default: 14)
  • Offset: Plot shift for visual adjustment (default: 0)
  • Upper Band: Often set at 61.8 – associated with consolidation zones
  • Middle Band: Reference value (default: 50.0)
  • Lower Band: Often set at 38.2 – associated with trend conditions

How to Use

  • CHOP values above the Upper Band may indicate a range-bound market
  • CHOP values below the Lower Band may suggest a trending market
  • Can be combined with other tools such as RSI, MACD, or moving averages for entry confirmation
  • Useful in filtering strategies that are sensitive to changing market conditions
Note: The Choppiness Index is not a standalone buy/sell signal. It is intended for use alongside other indicators or trading systems.

