Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts

Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis.

✅ One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once.

✅ Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency.

✅ Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Quickly switch perspectives to adapt to market conditions.

Simplify your workflow with Change All Timeframe—an essential tool for fast and efficient charting!

