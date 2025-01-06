Candlestick King
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sean J Evans
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 6 Ocak 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Overview
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify and trade specific candlestick patterns based on user-defined settings. It uses multiple technical indicators to confirm trends, volume, and trade opportunities. The EA includes features such as customizable trading hours, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and lot sizing.
This EA is a tool intended to assist traders in testing and developing their own strategies. It is not a standalone trading strategy. Designed with user-defined fields and customizable options, the EA provides flexibility, allowing traders to adapt it to their unique trading styles and preferences. By configuring the various inputs, users can align the EA with their personal approach to the markets, whether trend-following, range-trading, or other methods.
Features
- Detection of candlestick patterns:
- Bullish and Bearish Flags
- Bullish and Bearish Pennants
- Rising and Falling Three Methods
- Bullish and Bearish Engulfing
- Breakout Candles
- Heikin Ashi patterns
- Trend confirmation using ADX and EMA indicators.
- Volume spike confirmation.
- Customizable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stops.
- User-defined trading hours for each day of the week.
- Trading Alerts: Users can enable alerts for when a trade is opened and when it is closed.
A detailed user manual is available from the developer for subscribers upon request.