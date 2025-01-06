Candlestick King

Overview

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify and trade specific candlestick patterns based on user-defined settings. It uses multiple technical indicators to confirm trends, volume, and trade opportunities. The EA includes features such as customizable trading hours, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and lot sizing.

This EA is a tool intended to assist traders in testing and developing their own strategies. It is not a standalone trading strategy. Designed with user-defined fields and customizable options, the EA provides flexibility, allowing traders to adapt it to their unique trading styles and preferences. By configuring the various inputs, users can align the EA with their personal approach to the markets, whether trend-following, range-trading, or other methods.

Features

Detection of candlestick patterns:

Bullish and Bearish Flags



Bullish and Bearish Pennants



Rising and Falling Three Methods



Bullish and Bearish Engulfing



Breakout Candles



Heikin Ashi patterns

Trend confirmation using ADX and EMA indicators.

Volume spike confirmation.

Customizable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stops.

User-defined trading hours for each day of the week.

Trading Alerts: Users can enable alerts for when a trade is opened and when it is closed.



