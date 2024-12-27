Rebates Scalper

MT5 Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128834

If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry not any other martingale you see or heard about that the entry will be remains while this EA will close the first entry then put a doubled lotsize on the next entry and so on. You can test it also or put on a demo account for a week or two to see its capabilities.

Inputs :

Lotsize : 0.01

Marti On Loss : 2

Profits Resets on Pending : 2

Profits Marti on Pending : 2

SL : 20

TP : 20

Start Hour : 3

End Hour : 12

Pending Expire Hours : 1



NOTE : if you get the invalid entry comment. Just go to inputs and just check the inputs. It must be true on SET TRUE and false on SET FALSE.

The Inputs above is for EURUSD Pair.

Reminder : The SL and TP should be the same so that the losses will be covered by the next entry.

