AI Fibonacci Indicators

AI Fibonacci Indicators (Non-Redraw) is a professional and easy-to-use AI fully automated Fibonacci generator Forex trading indicator that uses the latest AI technology to automatically identify accurate Fibonacci positions on charts and automatically plot them on charts. This indicator provides accurate Fibonacci important price positions. Applicable to any currency pair and other products. It has seven function switches, There are five different Fibonacci types (" Fibonacci retracement line ", "Fibonacci arc "," Fibonacci sector line ", "Fibonacci time interval "," Fibonacci curve ", "Fibonacci curve "," Fibonacci curve ", "Fibonacci curve "," Fibonacci time interval ", "Fibonacci curve "," Fibonacci curve "). "Fibonacci Extension Line") and a ZigzAg-based fill function, as well as a generated display (yesterday high low, last week high low, last month high low) function can be selected or combined.

Recommended time frame: Any time frame will work, but we like to use the M5, M15, M30 and H1 as good choices as well!

Recommended trading varieties: Any variety The best trading varieties we like to use are XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF on the M15 time frame

If you have any questions, please contact: QQ:2813871972 wechat: FX-AIEA Email: 2813871972@qq.com
