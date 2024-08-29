Modify TP SL in batches MT4

The main function of this EA: use AI to quickly capture the price of the order, batch modify the stop profit and stop loss to the specified price position. For example, you have 5 buy orders for XAUUSD, and the opening prices are 2510, 2508, 2506, 2504, 2495 respectively. You can modify the stop profit to 2530 and the stop loss to 2480 through this EA batch. Good luck with your deal!

Wechat: FX-AIEA QQ: 2813871972 Email: lxy284628@163.com

Wechat public account: Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com Welcome to your attention

( Xinyou Jinke FXAIEA.com) Around A1, big data, cloud computing blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies to provide traders, investors and financial institutions with innovative solutions to help them create greater value in complex markets. News: Market dynamics, technical analysis, trading strategies and trading mentality, Technology :MT4/MT5 indicators, EA and scripts)
