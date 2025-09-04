CRT Candle Range Theory

Candle Range Theory - CRT


Mark Candle Range Theory - CRT  bars on the chart.


Options:

  • choose between   2 bar CRT or  CRT that include inside bars
  • Show higher time frame CRT on lower time frame chart
  • show current time frame CRT on chart with higher time frame CRT
  • Alert when new CRT has formed
  • Show / Hide Labels
  • Button Menu to select Options

for more information on using Candle Range Theory - CRT look on X for

@Romeotpt

@SpeculatorFL


Manual










Produits recommandés
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Encore un indicateur basé sur le renko. Il retourne différentes valeurs utilisables pour un EA, et est directement affiché sur le graphique principale. Son réglage est très simple: La taille du renko Le nombre de barres prises en compte La couleur à la baisse La couleur à la hausse Les valeurs retournées: Buffer 0 : Valeur du millieu Buffer 1 : Valeur haute Buffer 2 : Value basse Buffer 3 : Direction du renko (0.0 pour la hausse; 1.0 for la baisse) Buffer 4 : Ratio du renko, par exemple, si
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
Indicateurs
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Trend Bands 5
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
Bands are a form of technical analysis that traders use to plot trend lines that are two standard deviations away from the simple moving average price of a security. The goal is to help a trader know when to enter or exit a position by identifying when an asset has been overbought or oversold. This indicator will show upper and lover bands. You can change input parameters nPeriod and  nMethod to calculate those bands for each timeframe. Aqua clouds represent up or down trends.
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicateurs
L’ Indicateur ATR Basé sur Heiken Ashi est un outil unique d’analyse de la volatilité qui combine l’ Average True Range (ATR) avec les calculs des chandeliers Heiken Ashi , offrant ainsi une mesure plus stable et fiable de la volatilité du marché. Contrairement à l’ATR traditionnel qui utilise des chandeliers standards, cet indicateur applique la formule Heiken Ashi pour filtrer le bruit du marché et fournir des signaux plus précis. Principales caractéristiques : • Calcul de l’ATR basé sur Hei
FREE
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicateurs
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicateurs
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Market Imbalance MT5
Scott Edward Merritt
Indicateurs
What Is Market Imbalance? Market Imbalance, also known as "IPA" or Improper Price Action, is when price moves so quick in one direction with no orders on the other side of the market to mitigate the price movement. We all know Big Banks, or "Smart Money", can move the market by placing huge orders which in turn can move price significantly. They can do this because Big Banks are the  top 10 Forex traders in the world . But unfortunately, the Big Banks cannot leave these orders in drawdown and mu
Cumulative Vol Bands
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicateurs
CVB Cumulative Volume Bands : Optimisez vos opérations avec le volume cumulé ! CVB Cumulative Volume Bands est un indicateur avancé conçu pour les traders qui recherchent des signaux précis basés sur le volume cumulé. En utilisant des bandes de volume cumulé, cet indicateur fournit des lectures claires des pressions d'achat et de vente sur le marché, aidant ainsi à identifier les retournements et les mouvements de prix importants. Caractéristiques principales : Analyse du volume c
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicateurs
A machine translation from the English product description was used. We apologize for possible imprecisions. Une traduction automatique de la description du produit en anglais a été utilisée. Nous nous excusons pour les éventuelles imprécisions. Un système de visualisation des modèles d'action des prix des chandeliers préférés. Une fois attaché, l'indicateur marquera automatiquement les modèles suivants sur le graphique : Barre Pinocchio  - une barre de petit corps avec un long «nez», motif inve
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Indicateurs
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
AdvancedForecasterPro
Le Parquet Trading Floor
Indicateurs
Vue d’ensemble Advanced Key Levels Predictor EA est un Expert Advisor sophistiqué pour MetaTrader 5 qui combine une analyse technique avancée avec des algorithmes prédictifs afin d’identifier les niveaux clés du marché et de prévoir les mouvements futurs des prix. Cet EA propose des capacités graphiques complètes avec des indicateurs visuels clairs pour aider les traders à prendre des décisions éclairées. Fonctionnalités principales Détection des niveaux clés Niveaux de support et de résistan
KT ROC Divergence MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT ROC divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and Rate of change oscillator. Rate of change (ROC) is a pure momentum oscillator that calculates the change of percentage in price from one period to another. It compares the current price with the price "n" periods ago. ROC = [(Close - Close n periods ago) / (Close n periods ago)] * 100 There is an interesting phenomenon associated with ROC oscillator. In ROC territory there is no upward limit, but there is a do
Envelopes Grid LLM
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
The Envelopes Grid LLM strategically leverages advanced deep learning techniques with highly parameterized neural networks to robustly model breakout trading based on precise data distribution analysis. It accurately detects and comprehensively analyzes diverse breakout patterns through optimized neural network parameters, continuously integrating the latest state-of-the-art improvements. Extensive backtesting has consistently validated its strong profit performance across multiple breakout scen
Classic Renko Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
Indicateurs
This MT5 indicator provides real-time updates of classic Renko charts. Renko charts focus on price movement, filtering out noise and highlighting trends. What are Renko candles? Renko charts display price movement using "bricks" of equal size, ignoring time. A new brick is drawn only when the price moves by a specified amount. They help visualize trends by removing time-based noise. Parameters - BrickSizePoints  (20): Renko brick size in points - HistoryDepthSec  (3600): Historical data to ini
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Renko Graph
Iurii Tokman
Indicateurs
Renko graph The Renko indicator in the main chart window at the location with the current price. The indicator displays price changes in the form of rectangles ("bricks") against the background of a regular quote chart. The upward movement of the price, by the number of points specified in the settings, is marked by adding above the previous next rectangle, and downward movement - below the previous rectangle. The indicator is designed to visually identify the main trend. Used to identify key su
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicateurs
L’ Indicateur Kijun-Sen Envelope   est un outil de suivi de tendance basé sur la ligne   Kijun-Sen   du système Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Il génère des bandes dynamiques autour du Kijun-Sen, formant un canal qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché, les retournements potentiels et les zones de surachat ou de survente. Caractéristiques principales : •   Confirmation des tendances   – permet d’identifier les phases de tendance ou de consolidation du marché. •   Zones de support et de
FREE
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" pour MT5 a été créé pour faciliter l'analyse au moment de la négociation. La barre HLC a été utilisée par Richard Wyckoff et est actuellement largement utilisée dans les opérations "VSA". Wyckoff a découvert que l'utilisation de High, Low et Close rend le graphique beaucoup plus propre et plus facile à analyser. L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" permet : # Modifiez la largeur de la barre ; # Laissez la barre de la même couleur ; # Et mettez en évidence le bar
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’ Indicateur de Bloc d’Ordre pour MT5   est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders utilisant les concepts de l’argent intelligent et les stratégies institutionnelles. Il détecte automatiquement les   blocs d’ordre   clés sur le graphique, aidant à identifier des zones de retournement et de continuation à forte probabilité. Caractéristiques principales : •   Détection automatique des blocs d’ordre   – Met en évidence les zones de forte demande et d’offre basées sur l’action du prix et le vol
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Haven FVG   est un outil d'analyse des marchés qui permet d'identifier les zones d'inefficacité (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) sur le graphique, fournissant aux traders des niveaux clés pour l'analyse des prix et la prise de décisions commerciales. Autres produits ->  ICI Caractéristiques principales : Réglages de couleurs individuels : Couleur pour FVG haussier   (Bullish FVG Color). Couleur pour FVG baissier   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualisation flexible des FVG : Nombre maximum de boug
FREE
LineaMMSuavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicateurs
Se considera la secuencia de la serie Fibonacci (2,3,5,8,13) que sera multiplicado por un periodo (11 o 33 o 70 etc.), de las 5 lineas se sacara una sola que sera contendrá el máximo y mínimo de las 5, a esta linea se le aplicara un suavizador de 3....y a esta linea suavizada se le volverá a aplicar un suavizador de 3. obteniéndose 2 lineas suavizadas. A simple vista se ve las intersecciones que hacen las lineas que pueden ser usadas para comprar o vender. Cambien se puede usar con apoyo de otro
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
Indicateurs
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Renko Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
Indicateurs
Brick diagram-an alternative way of trading If you are a trader who is confused by the candlesticks in countless charts, or don’t know how to draw lines or how to draw support and resistance lines, you should find another trading method that suits you at this time. NS. Just like a driver will stop for a full overhaul after repeated encounters, the same is true for a transaction. The brick chart provides a simple trading method for intraday traders. In fact, this method has the same history as K-
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Indicateurs
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – Indicateur Technique Multicadre pour XAUUSD Aperçu Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 est un indicateur personnalisé pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour le trading de XAUUSD. Il combine croisements de moyennes mobiles, niveaux de stop loss/take profit basés sur la volatilité, visualisation des positions et analyse de tendance multicadre. L’outil aide les traders à identifier des points d’entrée potentiels et à gérer leurs positions avec un affichage clair sur le g
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Plus de l'auteur
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.47 (17)
Indicateurs
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Indicateurs
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
Equal Highs and Lows mt4
Barend Paul Stander
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Equal Highs and Lows Indicator Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames. Options: set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  ) Select time frames by buttons on chart Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference Manual  MT4 version MT5 version Other Indicators
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure
Barend Paul Stander
4.43 (30)
Indicateurs
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Fractal Model
Barend Paul Stander
Indicateurs
Fractal Model Indicator for Metatrader , meticulously crafted around the renowned Fractal Model by TTrades. This powerful tool empowers traders to navigate price action with precision, leveraging multi-timeframe analysis to anticipate momentum shifts, swing formations, and trend continuations. Designed for MetaTrader , the Fractal Model Indicator combines advanced algorithmic insights with customizable features, making it an essential addition for traders seeking to capitalize on expansive mar
Equal Highs and Lows
Barend Paul Stander
Indicateurs
Equal Highs and Lows Indicator Find and Mark Equal Highs and Lows on chart of Selected Multi Time frames. Options: set min and max bars between Equal High's / Low's bars set max points difference between High's / Low's  ( Sensitivity  ) Select time frames by buttons on chart Select / Filter only High's or Low's by a button Extend Equal High's / Low's line forward for chart reference Manual  MT4 version MT5 version Other Indicators
Quarterly Cycles mt4
Barend Paul Stander
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Quarterly Cycles Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X ) T his is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD in each Cycle and it will be visually draw on the chart. Quarterly Cycles:   Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes) Yearly Cycle: The year is divided in four sections of three months each Q1 - January, February, March Q2 - April, May, June Q3 - July, August, September Q4 -
Imbalance MTF mt5
Barend Paul Stander
Indicateurs
Imbalance / FVG MTF Mark Imbalance on chart of  Selected Multi Time frames. Trend is Manually set to filter signals in the chosen direction by a button on the chart. . Futures Auto Mark Imbalance / FVG on chart on selected time frames Select time frames by buttons on chart Popup Alert, Push Notification or email when New Imbalance Form Popup Alert, Push Notification or email when Imbalance is Taken out Select Alert Mode to be a single or multiple Imbalance ( OR / AND option )  when Imbalance is
DR IDR Pro
Barend Paul Stander
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Defining Range ( DR ) and Implied Defining Range ( IDR  ) indicator Pro with added features from free version Show DR and IDR ranges Sessions on the chart for   RDR     Regular defining range (New York Session) ADR    After defining range (Asian session) ODR     Outside defining range (London Session) Buttons on chart to enable / disable : Show  Imbalance ( IMB ) Show Volume Imbalance ( VIB ) Show  Gap's between open and close Show  Standard Deviation ( SD ) Show last 3 Sessions or Back
Quarterly Cycles
Barend Paul Stander
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Quarterly Cycles Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X ). This is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD  in each Cycle and it will be visually drawn on the chart.  Quarterly Cycles:   Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes) –  Yearly Cycle : The year is divided in four sections of three months each Q1 - January, February, March Q2 - April, May, June Q3 - July, August, Septemb
ICT Killzones and Macros
Barend Paul Stander
Indicateurs
ICT Kill zone and Macros Indicator mark and display the following zone times on the chart: Kill zones   Kill zone Forex Asian London Open New York Open London Close Central Bank Dealing range Kill zone Indices Asian London Open New York AM New York Lunch New York PM Power Hour Macros London 1 London 2 New York Am 1 New York AM 2 New York Lunch New York PM 1 New York PM 2 Silver bullet London Open New York AM New York PM Sessions Asian London New York Chart The display of  Kill zone , Macro ,
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis