MA7 Moss MT5
- Göstergeler
- Andrey Minaev
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Moss indicator is based on the standard Accelerator Oscillator indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones.
Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Upper level;
Lower level.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Additional information.
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
MA7 Moss indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Moss indicator: