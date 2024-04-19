Prop Firm Drawdown Protector

The DrawdownProtector is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) EA designed to manage floating losses in trading accounts. Let’s break down its key features:

Floating Loss Management: The EA monitors the account’s floating profit and loss (P/L).

If the floating loss exceeds a user-defined threshold (default: $100), the EA takes action. Order Closure: When the floating loss surpasses the threshold, the EA closes all open orders.

It ensures that no further losses accumulate beyond the specified limit. Chart and EA Management: Optionally, the EA can close all other charts and even itself (the EA) when the drawdown occurs.

This feature helps prevent additional trades and conserves resources. Account Information Display: The EA displays essential account information on the chart.

This includes account balance, equity, drawdown amount, and current floating P/L.

Remember to customize the parameters (e.g., FloatingLossAmount) according to your risk tolerance. The DrawdownProtector aims to safeguard your trading account by preventing excessive losses due to floating drawdowns. 🛡️📉



