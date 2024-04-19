Prop Firm Drawdown Protector

5

The DrawdownProtector is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) EA designed to manage floating losses in trading accounts. Let’s break down its key features:

  1. Floating Loss Management:

    • The EA monitors the account’s floating profit and loss (P/L).
    • If the floating loss exceeds a user-defined threshold (default: $100), the EA takes action.

  2. Order Closure:

    • When the floating loss surpasses the threshold, the EA closes all open orders.
    • It ensures that no further losses accumulate beyond the specified limit.

  3. Chart and EA Management:

    • Optionally, the EA can close all other charts and even itself (the EA) when the drawdown occurs.
    • This feature helps prevent additional trades and conserves resources.

  4. Account Information Display:

    • The EA displays essential account information on the chart.
    • This includes account balance, equity, drawdown amount, and current floating P/L.

Remember to customize the parameters (e.g., FloatingLossAmount) according to your risk tolerance. The DrawdownProtector aims to safeguard your trading account by preventing excessive losses due to floating drawdowns. 🛡️📉


İncelemeler
Yegor Sokolov
173
Yegor Sokolov 2024.11.12 21:45 
 

Works perfectly, just as described by developer! Plus it’s free, what not to love?

