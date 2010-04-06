Trade panel Tps Pro

educational video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHK_Z-9FvdM

If you want to test the free version, you can download the file from the link below and test it in Alpari broker in demo accounts mt4.

Download link free version:

https://www.uplooder.net/files/199902052dcb318fb85a20262e8bd6b0/TPS-TradeManager-freeDemoFo-r-a-lpariBroker.ex4.html

Download Metatrader 4 for free testing in demo accounts:

https://www.uplooder.net/files/0e489a0794f5bf9130e149d0a8eb8f85/alpari4setup.exe.html

Performance :

1- Capital security

2- Ability to determine automatic risk
3- Automatic risk free capability
4- Automatic trail stop capability
5- The ability to open three trades at the same time and determine the stop and profit limit specified in advance
6- Order pending ability
7-Display specifying the current session of the market
8- The ability to reduce the volume at a very high speed
9- The automatic capital management panel is sliding and with one click you can turn it into non-display mode
10- The ability to show daily, weekly and monthly porfit
11- The ability to create a template for any desired currency


