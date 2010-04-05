CopyTrade

The robot allows you to copy orders from different MT4 on a computer. It automatically open and close order that from master on clients.

There are some options that allow you to customize your requests.

Configuring server :

Drag the robot on each pair you want then choose server in TypeOfCopy.

Configuring Clients :

As the same as server just choose client in TypeOfCopy then  add the server account number in its field.

AppendSymbolName:

If a broker add extra letters after the pair name you can add it hear to make the robot able to check that pair.

ClosePercentage:

if the value of this field bigger that 0 then calculate percentage of account balance to close orders automatically.

TypeOfSize:

There are two options here one is Percentage that calculate the lot size as client balance percentage and another is Actual that use the same size lot as server 

SizeValue:

If this value change from 0.0 it refer to TypeOfSize to calculate lot.


