Smart Limit Order
- Yardımcı programlar
- Rio Purwanggono
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Better Risk Management. Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size.
If you want to entry now at the current price, you can use a Buy Stop or Sell Stop using a stop loss.This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously.
Input Variables :
- Risk — The risk calculation function calculates the volume for the limit order based on entry price & stop loss price. The percentage amount that will be. lost if hit by a stop loss
- Reward1 — Risk Reward Ratio 1;
- Reward2 — Risk Reward Ratio 2, set value to 0 if not used;
- Reward3 — Risk Reward Ratio 3, set value to 0 if not used;
- Reward4 — Risk Reward Ratio 4, set value to 0 if not used;
- LotDigits — digits of lot after the comma, default value is 2;
- MinLots — Min Lots;
- MaxLots — Max Lots;
- MagicNumber — Magic Number;
What you need to do is open a limit order by using a stop loss, and the Smart Limit Order will replace your limit order with the correct lot size based on Risk & Reward Ratio.
Limit orders without a stop loss will not be corrected.
If you want to entry now at the current price, you can use a Buy Stop or Sell Stop using a stop loss.