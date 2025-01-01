DokümantasyonBölümler
Listedeki bir önceki elemanın işaretçisini alır.

CObject*  Prev()

Dönüş Değeri

Listedeki bir önceki elemanın işaretçisi. Listedeki ilk eleman için NULL dönüşü yapar.

Örnek:

//--- CObject::Prev() için bir örnek
#include <Object.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CObject *object_first,*object_second;
   //---
   object_first=new CObject;
   if(object_first==NULL)
     {
      printf("Nesne oluşturma hatası");
      return;
     }
   object_second=new CObject;
   if(object_second==NULL)
     {
      printf("Nesne oluşturma hatası");
      delete object_first;
      return;
     }
   //--- etkileşimi ayarla
   object_first.Next(object_second);
   object_second.Prev(object_first);
   //--- bir önceki nesneyi kullan
   CObject *object=object_second.Prev();
   //--- nesneleri sil
   delete object_first;
   delete object_second;
  }