cebe
Göstergeler

Adaptive VWAP Institutional - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge

awran5
Görüntülemeler:
575
Derecelendirme:
(2)
Yayınlandı:
Zip indir
MQL5 Freelance

Adaptive VWAP Institutional v1.0.0

preview

preview2


Institutional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for high-frequency trading (HFT) environments and professional asset management. This is not just a retail vwap; it is a precision tool designed to meet institutional data standards.

🚀 Key Technical Features

  • Multi-Stage Asset Intelligence: Automatically detects Asset Classes (Crypto, Forex, Metals, Stocks, Indices) using a sophisticated 5-step verification process to apply the correct reset policies.
  • Institutional Timezone Engine: DST-aware calculations using Zeller's Congruence algorithm for lifelong precision in New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney sessions.
  • Forex Standard Rollover: Supports the gold-standard 17:00 (5 PM) New York session reset for Forex, Gold, and Energy.
  • Volatility-Adaptive Filtering: Integrated Median Volume sampling to neutralize "bad ticks" and institutional volume spikes that often distort traditional VWAP lines.
  • Zero-Latency Persistence: High-speed Disk Caching system that preserves session state (PV/Vol/Stats) across terminal restarts or timeframe switches.
  • Modular High-Performance Code: Optimized $O(n)$ execution loop designed for low-latency and stable performance on VPS environments.

📊 Professional Analytics UI

The indicator features a real-time On-Chart Diagnostic Panel providing critical institutional data at a glance:

  • Real-time Distance from VWAP (Percentage).
  • Current Session Accumulated Volume.
  • Precise Session Bar Count.
  • Active Timezone and Server Offset detection.

⚙️ Optimized Parameters

  • Session Reset: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Auto-Detected based on asset class.
  • Customization: Fully adjustable Deviation Bands (±σ) with optimized memory allocation.
  • Data Quality: Adjustable spike threshold to filter out market noise.
  • Performance: Controllable historical depth (Max Recalc Bars) for smooth chart scrolling.

🛡️ Institutional Development & QA

This indicator has undergone a rigorous development cycle and high-level technical audits to ensure reliability:

  • AI Technical Audit: The codebase has been thoroughly reviewed and stress-tested by Opus 4.5 and Gemeni 3 pro to identify and eliminate edge-case bugs and ensure mathematical precision in all calculation modes.

Engineered for traders who demand institutional accuracy and architectural excellence.

