Grid Master EA

Version: 1.30 | Developer: Fox Wave | Copyright: 2025

Overview

Grid Master EA is an automated trading system that implements a bidirectional grid strategy. It places multiple pending orders above and below the current market price, capturing profits from market oscillations in both directions.

Key Features

Bidirectional Grid Trading - Automatically places buy and sell orders in a grid formation

- Automatically places buy and sell orders in a grid formation Flexible Order Types - Supports both stop orders (breakout) and limit orders (retracement)

- Supports both stop orders (breakout) and limit orders (retracement) Position Management - Built-in trailing stop and breakeven functions

- Built-in trailing stop and breakeven functions 24/7 Trading - Optional time filter for continuous operation

- Optional time filter for continuous operation Grid Health Monitoring - Real-time performance statistics

- Real-time performance statistics Risk Management - Fixed lot sizing with volume validation

- Fixed lot sizing with volume validation Debug Mode - Detailed logging for optimization

Strategy

The EA creates a symmetrical grid of pending orders at specified intervals. When price triggers orders, positions are managed with optional trailing stops and breakeven protection. Orders are automatically refreshed when the grid clears.

Suitable For

Ranging markets, cryptocurrency pairs (BTC/USD, ETH/USD), forex pairs with stable volatility, and traders seeking automated solutions.

Risk Warning

Grid trading involves significant risk. Multiple positions can open simultaneously, increasing exposure. Always test on demo accounts first.