MQL4/5-JsonLib - MetaTrader 5 için kütüphane
- hini
- 197
The original library only supports MQL5, but I made some modifications to support MQL4. You can test the MQL4 version by copying the test script and changing the suffix to mq4.
Original author link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/62735
