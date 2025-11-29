Fan sayfamıza katılın
Tillson T3 - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge
449
A fun implementation of the Tillson T3. The distinctive feature of this implementation is that it computes 6 EMAs under the hood, but does not use any auxiliary indicator buffers for them, which noticeably improves performance.
AlgoForge repository (the source code there is split into several files, which makes it easier to read): https://forge.mql5.io/boyvlad/tillson-t3/
This indicator builds a dynamic price channel using Gaussian smoothing to determine support and resistance lines. It calculates smoothed high and low price values for a given period, finds their extrema and displays three lines: upper resistance (maximum of smoothed high), lower support (minimum of smoothed low) and the middle line between them, forming an adaptive trading channel.
This indicator draws horizontal lines for the previous week's high and Low on the current trading day/week