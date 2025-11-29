코드베이스섹션
지표

Tillson T3 - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Vladislav Boyko
T3(5, 0.7) on the chart

A fun implementation of the Tillson T3. The distinctive feature of this implementation is that it computes 6 EMAs under the hood, but does not use any auxiliary indicator buffers for them, which noticeably improves performance.

AlgoForge repository (the source code there is split into several files, which makes it easier to read): https://forge.mql5.io/boyvlad/tillson-t3/


Positions Summary Info byPairs Positions Summary Info byPairs

Script for displaying updating data on open positions.

Dynamic Gaussian Channel Dynamic Gaussian Channel

This indicator builds a dynamic price channel using Gaussian smoothing to determine support and resistance lines. It calculates smoothed high and low price values for a given period, finds their extrema and displays three lines: upper resistance (maximum of smoothed high), lower support (minimum of smoothed low) and the middle line between them, forming an adaptive trading channel.

Accelerator Oscillator (AC) Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.