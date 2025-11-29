Join our fan page
Tillson T3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A fun implementation of the Tillson T3. The distinctive feature of this implementation is that it computes 6 EMAs under the hood, but does not use any auxiliary indicator buffers for them, which noticeably improves performance.
AlgoForge repository (the source code there is split into several files, which makes it easier to read): https://forge.mql5.io/boyvlad/tillson-t3/
